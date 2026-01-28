Ruto's Mt Kenya political allies are his biggest political baggage

President William Ruto and Governor Mutahi Kahiga during a meeting with UDA grassroots leaders from Nyeri County at Sagana State Lodge on January 17, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto does not need political enemies in Mt Kenya, not when some of his most vocal allies in the region appear determined to do the damage for him. Politics is a team sport. When a president wins, his allies are expected to help consolidate goodwill, amplify development gains, and sell a coherent message to the public.

Yet in the Mountain, it is the opposite. Instead of operating as a disciplined political team, some leaders have chosen to rock the boat from within, replacing coordination with confrontation and collective responsibility with personal grandstanding.