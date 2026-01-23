The big difference between past and present religious leaders

“Your ‘yes’ to God requires your ‘no’ to all injustice, to all evil, to all lies, to all oppression and violation of the weak and poor...” Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a German theologian and preacher, dared all believers at a grave time when Hitler was chocking the gullet of humanity.

Paul Bogle, a Jamaican Baptist preacher, talked and walked with the people when the colonial leaders in that country held their oppression grip too tight. Occupation and repression had become so bad in Jamaica that people had been pushed to desperation and high levels of nervousness. The political leaders had turned their backs on the people and continued to dine with the oppressors as immortalised in Bob Marleys, song titled, So Much Things To Say, Paul Bogle, tired of the oppression by the colonialists, led his subjects on October 11, 1865 in what is known as the Morant Bay Uprising. Though, he paid the ultimate price - illegal execution, the aftermath impacted on the freedoms of Jamaicans thereafter, and democratic glad tidings came their way.

Back to Bonhoeffer. He also stated, Christianity is defined by its protest against violence and pride of power, and its support for the weak. In Africa, Simon Kimbangu of the Democratic Republic of Congo founded the Kimbanguist Church, blending Christian and African beliefs to reject colonial oppression and promote African identity.

Other luminaries like the South African Bishop Desmond Tutu, and Kenyans Bishop Alexander Muge and Reverend Timothy Njoya, Ndingi Mwana’a Nzeki and David Gitari were very committed to preaching the good word but also emphasised social justice and respect for peoples’ rights and good governance.

Muslim leaders in Africa have also preached and guided political leaders to respect peoples’ rights. These include South Africa's Imam Abdullah Haron. A powerful voice against apartheid, he championed social justice, education for women, and challenged rote learning, viewing Islam as a holistic way of life demanding action against tyranny. Ahmed Timol and Babla Saloojee, like Imam Haron, died in detention for their resistance to apartheid, symbolising the Muslim community's deep involvement in the anti-apartheid struggle. Usman Fodio from Nigeria led a spiritual and social revolution and established an Islamic state focused on justice and reform. Our own Sheikh Khalid Balala of the Islamic Party of Kenya preached the hallowed word but was also active in fighting oppression and marginalisation against the coastal people.

It is however distressing that in the recent past, some African religious leaders have chosen to selectively preach and pray for the corrupt despots who pilferage state resources and occasion chronic poverty. They campaign for the dictators and welcome them to their places of worship because of heavy offerings. Some of the preachers are guilty of violating the rights of the same worshipers they lead. Cases of fraud, misappropriation of funds for charity and religious projects and immorality is no longer news. Most of them are only concerned about the offerings and getting rich. Their gospel is only prosperity and wealth.

Religious leaders have a duty to guide their flocks to elect good leaders and demand for accountability. In Africa, religious leaders have been mum when electoral fraud happens, people are killed by tyrant regimes and leaders amass wealth through corruption.

Religious establishments wield immense power that can positively be used to influence worshipers in Africa. Since their followers revere them, it would be very good if they use that rare resource to ensure that Africans do not continue to suffer by calling out repression.

Just imagine, in Africa worship begins on Fridays by the Muslims, continues on Saturday with the Adventists and culminates on Sundays when Christians gather in churches. If they use those platforms positively, political leaders would be put in check. Over to you Imams, Sheikhs, Pastors, Padres and Bishops.

Mr Kimanthi is an Assistant Director at the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights