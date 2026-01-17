×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

How to turn environmental warnings into solutions

By Gideon Behar | Jan. 17, 2026
Pokot and Turkana miners work side by side at a gold pit in Kampi Karaya. [File, Standard]

In Turkana, farmers no longer speak of drought as a season — it has become a constant companion. Rains that once arrived with predictability now come late, fall too hard, or do not come at all. Seeds are planted with hope, but harvested with uncertainty.

For millions of Kenyans whose livelihoods depend on the land, climate change is not an abstract global debate; ni suala la maisha ya kila siku — it is the difference between food on the table and an empty granary. It is these lived realities that the Global Environment Outlook 7 (GEO-7) report, released last week in Nairobi by the United Nations Environment Programme, seeks to explain and urgently address. GEO-7 is a comprehensive scientific assessment of the planet’s health.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Climate Change Environmental Policy Food Security UNEP
.

Latest Stories

Gatekeeping the struggle: The quiet tragedy of activism in Kenya
Gatekeeping the struggle: The quiet tragedy of activism in Kenya
Columnists
By Herman Manyora
25 mins ago
Israel seeks greater Zionist State in Somaliland gambit
Africa
By Biketi Kikechi
25 mins ago
Cash, bullying and betrayal drive exodus from Gachagua's DCP
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
25 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Can't rise to occasion: Inconsistent Oburu leading ODM into a freefall
By Harold Odhiambo 25 mins ago
Can't rise to occasion: Inconsistent Oburu leading ODM into a freefall
How Oburu is driving Raila's dying party to its grave
By Barrack Muluka 25 mins ago
How Oburu is driving Raila's dying party to its grave
No arrests yet on brutal act by rogue police in Nandi incidence
By David Odongo 25 mins ago
No arrests yet on brutal act by rogue police in Nandi incidence
Opposition subjected to brutal campaign repression as Museveni declared President
By Ndung’u Gachane 25 mins ago
Opposition subjected to brutal campaign repression as Museveni declared President
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved