New regulations will unlock untapped potential of solar water heating

Prof Simon Gicharu (left) is shown Megasun Solar by Mtwapa Energy Centre manager Killian Mwangudza (second left). The solar is used to heat water, on June 19, 2019. [File, Standard]

Even though there were no concrete agreements on phasing out fossil fuels during last year's UN Climate Change Conference in Brazil, the five core objectives agreed upon centred on energy access and sustainability. This is something that Kenya has been working on, especially in the renewable energy sub sector.

Kenya’s programmes for developing renewable energy are in sync with the core objective number two of COP 30. The objective aims at tripling renewable energy and doubling energy efficiency by 2030. Among the various renewable energy resources available, Kenya has achieved notable progress in implementing solar water heating systems to fulfill its thermal energy needs.

Due to its geographical location, striding across the equator, Kenya receives adequate insolation and therefore has a potential to harness this energy from the sun for production of thermal energy. Solar thermal energy is a form of energy that is tapped from the sun and used for heating purposes. Solar thermal heat collectors are used to collect this energy. In Kenya, solar water heating (SWH) presents one of the simplest pathways of harnessing solar for thermal energy. It is often used for heating water for residential and commercial facilities.

Kenya has over the years promoted the use of SWH systems through regulations. The first such attempt was through the regulations published in 2012. These regulations were however annulled by the National Assembly in 2018. Among the reasons cited for the annulment was inadequate public participation during the regulation making process as well as reference to repealed sections of the law. The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) revised the regulations, and the new SWH regulations were published in July 2025.

These regulations aim to improve quality and professionalism in the SWH industry by requiring manufacturers, importers, vendors and installers of these systems to be licensed. This will build consumer confidence and encourage wider adoption of SWH systems. Greater uptake will create jobs for installers, expand business opportunities for suppliers and reduce grid electricity reliance, freeing the capacity for other uses. Additionally, the regulations could promote local production of efficient SWH solutions and related components.

On the environmental front, adoption of SWH systems will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, leading to a better carbon footprint. This will contribute to helping Kenya achieve its climate change mitigation goals. The solar panels used for the SWH systems can however be an environmental hazard if not well disposed and it is therefore important to strictly adhere to measures that have been put in place for electronic waste disposal.

For these regulations to achieve maximum benefits, there is need for close collaboration between different sectors. For example, there is a requirement that all new premises provide for SWH systems in their design. This will mean collaborating with county governments and stakeholders in the construction sector to ensure that new building designs incorporate provisions for SWH systems. Such integration will reduce reliance on electricity from the national grid, thereby enhancing sustainability and affordability for property owners.

Further, enforcing the SWH regulations will lead to stronger quality control measures for both imported and locally produced systems by requiring compliance with national standards. As such, only certified, high-performing products will be available in the market. Consumers will therefore get better value for money through durable and efficient systems that provide a consistent hot water supply, lower energy costs, and reduced maintenance costs. In the long term, the quality assurance will protect consumers from financial losses linked to faulty installations or premature system failures. It will also support environmental sustainability by minimising waste from substandard or short-lived products.

Investors in the solar water heating industry also stand to benefit from the regulations, which require all projects to meet local content requirements. This means that developers must prioritise the use of local labour, expertise, and materials over imports. Adoption and use of SWH systems in Kenya has the potential to bring positive economic, environmental and social impacts. These regulations therefore present an opportunity for Kenya to reap these benefits.

The writers are managers in the Directorate of Electricity and Renewable Energy at EPRA