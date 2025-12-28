×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Holidays feel different after years abroad

By Dorcas Mbugua | Dec. 28, 2025
Stylish Christmas street decor. [iStockphoto]

Is it just me, or does the meaning we attach to holidays metamorphose as the years pass? In the last five years, I’ve noticed feeling a disjointed relationship with Christmas and New Years it feels as if my holiday spirit is still searching for its identity.

Whenever December rolls in, it has borne a stark resemblance to any other month of the year for me and, in fact, has felt a tad lonelier than I imagined. For many years in Australia, the holidays were celebrated with chosen family. We cooked and ate too much food, we played games, exchanged gifts and found creative ways to hide from the punishing heat of Australian summers.

The beach saw us frequently and there was a feeling of never-ending togetherness a conjoined commiseration of nostalgia stories of Christmases and New Years come and gone, video chats with family back in the motherland, and reveling in the reflection of the year that just passed, each year swearing that the next year we would celebrate Christmas back home, and fantasising about a group trip to Africa that scarcely comes to fruition.

Lately, it feels like I’ve unlocked a realisation previously unknown to me, as it has become painfully obvious that the holiday spirit and cheer are not to be enjoyed accidentally.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

I don’t think it ever occurred to me previously that it gets to a point in adulthood where the holiday spirit must be intentionally curated and mapped out for maximum enjoyment and minimal stress.

This is where I look back and realise all the planning it would have taken my parents for the 19 years I lived at home, that’s 19 Christmases and New Years, 19 trips to multiple destinations, 19 reminders that my siblings and I had the luxury of being fed, watered, and carefree and on someone else’s tab!

Entering the chat nowadays is social media, and we are immediately immersed in a contagion of comparison. Matching pajamas will attack our algorithms between Christmas and New Year's; the Christmas trees we only saw in movies are now a tangible reality; it’s all real, and at the same time, not.

Social media is not a real place; reality is where your feet are. Magic can be created with but a simple intention; there is no price tag attached either.

As we wind down the year, choose that which you wish to experience, and gift yourself the freedom to experience exactly that. I wish you all peace, joy, love, and good health. The coming year is already blessed. Happy New Year!

-The writer is a lawyer and podcaster

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Christmas Season Christmas and New Year message Christmas Gifts Christmas Family
.

Latest Stories

Why Africa should step up efforts to reduce methane emissions
Why Africa should step up efforts to reduce methane emissions
Opinion
By Patricia Kombo
20 mins ago
What might happen next after Israel's recognition of Somaliland
Opinion
By David Ochami
20 mins ago
When food gets stuck: The right and wrong way to clean your teeth
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
20 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

From persecution to imprisonment, painful memories of personalities lost this year
By Caleb Atemi 20 mins ago
From persecution to imprisonment, painful memories of personalities lost this year
Grade 10 placement: More surprises as principals lose admission powers
By Lewis Nyaundi 20 mins ago
Grade 10 placement: More surprises as principals lose admission powers
No warning, no tipple: Why lawyer has sued Health Ministry, brewers
By Kamau Muthoni 20 mins ago
No warning, no tipple: Why lawyer has sued Health Ministry, brewers
Kenyans' pain: Soaring cost of living tops as New Year knocks
By Josphat Thiong'o 20 mins ago
Kenyans' pain: Soaring cost of living tops as New Year knocks
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved