When slogans replace shame, the State has admitted failure

President William Ruto at the Baringo cultural festival and Kimalel goat Auctionin Baringo County.[PCS]

Nations do not collapse in a single dramatic moment. They erode quietly, through indifference to suffering, casual contempt for citizens, and substitution of slogans for responsibility. That is where Kenya finds itself today. No amount of rhetorical travel to “Singapore” can disguise this reality.

Singapore was not built on clever speeches or borrowed metaphors. It was built on discipline, institutional integrity, and an unforgiving war against corruption. Singapore’s rise began by making theft dangerous and public service serious.