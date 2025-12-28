×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

When slogans replace shame, the State has admitted failure

By Gitobu Imanyara | Dec. 28, 2025
President William Ruto at the Baringo cultural festival and Kimalel goat Auctionin Baringo County.[PCS] 

Nations do not collapse in a single dramatic moment. They erode quietly, through indifference to suffering, casual contempt for citizens, and substitution of slogans for responsibility. That is where Kenya finds itself today. No amount of rhetorical travel to “Singapore” can disguise this reality.

Singapore was not built on clever speeches or borrowed metaphors. It was built on discipline, institutional integrity, and an unforgiving war against corruption. Singapore’s rise began by making theft dangerous and public service serious.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Kwanza Government Singapore Kenya Kwanza Stalled Projects Singapore Vs Kenya
.

Latest Stories

Why Africa should step up efforts to reduce methane emissions
Why Africa should step up efforts to reduce methane emissions
Opinion
By Patricia Kombo
19 mins ago
What might happen next after Israel's recognition of Somaliland
Opinion
By David Ochami
19 mins ago
When food gets stuck: The right and wrong way to clean your teeth
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
19 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

From persecution to imprisonment, painful memories of personalities lost this year
By Caleb Atemi 19 mins ago
From persecution to imprisonment, painful memories of personalities lost this year
Grade 10 placement: More surprises as principals lose admission powers
By Lewis Nyaundi 19 mins ago
Grade 10 placement: More surprises as principals lose admission powers
No warning, no tipple: Why lawyer has sued Health Ministry, brewers
By Kamau Muthoni 19 mins ago
No warning, no tipple: Why lawyer has sued Health Ministry, brewers
Kenyans' pain: Soaring cost of living tops as New Year knocks
By Josphat Thiong'o 19 mins ago
Kenyans' pain: Soaring cost of living tops as New Year knocks
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved