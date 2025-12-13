×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Jamhuri: Door for slow change closing fast as Kenya turns 62

By Kamotho Waiganjo | Dec. 13, 2025
Jamhuri Day celebrations are underway at Gitwamba Primary School grounds in Saboti Constituency, Trans Nzoia County. The event is being attended by Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, County Commissioner Gideon Oyagi, and senior county officials. Area MP Caleb Amisi is also expected to join the celebrations.[Martin Ndiema,Standard]

This week Kenya celebrated its 62nd Independence Day with the usual pomp and pageantry, and the political leadership promising its citizens, as it has done on 61 occasions, to deliver them to the elusive promised land.

For those privileged to watch the country from infancy to present, there is no doubt that there have been exhilarating successes, but there also has been some unforgivable failures. Independence by itself was exhilarating. While in today’s world we can take self-government for granted, one only needs to view peoples that remain under occupation, the most obvious being Gaza, to appreciate freedom. Beyond freedom, we have kept our nation united, despite its many crevices. There have been major threats to that unity, the most obvious being the Shifta war as parts of Northeastern threatened to secede in late 60s.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Jamhuri Day 62 Jamhuri day Kenya Jamhuri Day Jamhuri Day Celebrations
.

Latest Stories

Ethical tax compliance must be rooted in integrity above all else
Ethical tax compliance must be rooted in integrity above all else
Opinion
By Joseph Khaemba and Geoffrey Nyamweya
6 hrs ago
Teething problems: why Private schools dominated top grades
Education
By Standard Team
6 hrs ago
Discovered by Moi allies, Jirongo climbed fast but crashed faster
National
By Biketi Kikechi
6 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

PS Omollo to be sentenced over failure to pay appelate Judge Muchelule
By Fred Kagonye 8 secs ago
PS Omollo to be sentenced over failure to pay appelate Judge Muchelule
Ruto banks on key projects to inherit Raila's political base
By Harold Odhiambo 8 secs ago
Ruto banks on key projects to inherit Raila's political base
Safaricom sale: Let State show its hand
By XN Iraki 8 secs ago
Safaricom sale: Let State show its hand
Meja Mwangi: Reclusive novelist who took readers across the world
By Henry Munene 8 secs ago
Meja Mwangi: Reclusive novelist who took readers across the world
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved