Where goon is defined by state, Ruto's warning rings hollow

Damage caused by hired goons who attacked mourners at a funeral in Bibirioni village, Limuru, where the former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was in attendance.[FILE,Standard]

The notion of a goon in Kenya is largely a vague matter of political convenience. There is no definition of a goon in Kenyan law, even as President William Ruto vows, as he did this week, to rid the country of goons.

Within Kenya’s statutory law, it is impossible to find the headword “goon”. The statutes know of such offences as public violence, extortion, hired violence, and possession of weapons,” among other forms of affray. But nowhere does Kenyan law seem to understand who a goon is, or help us to understand. Accordingly, when President Ruto promises “to deal with goons,” it is difficult to tell who, as a matter of law, he has in mind.