Why Kenya should listen to its numbers on our lived realities

Daina Gatwiri who sells fruits in meru county within soko mujinga area marketing trending center 3/3/2022.[FILE/Standard]

One number caught my attention this week. Not because I am a statistician, I am not, but because for the past 30 years, I have read Kenya’s data the way I once read exam papers, with care, curiosity, and a constant hope that we are making progress.

The picture is clear. Kenya has a Sh16.2 trillion economy growing at about five per cent, yet more than 16 million people cannot afford a basic meal. In a nation known for resilience and enterprise, this is not just an economic issue; it is a moral one.