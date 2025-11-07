Why African Union doesn't seem to understand why it exists

A general view of the logo of the African Union. (Amanuel Sileshi / AFP)

The African Union (AU) is like a club of buddies whose purpose is to protect the interests of its peers regardless of how cheeky and wayward they are. The current state of affairs in Africa prompts the question; does the AU serve the interests of the African citizens or does it exist to protect the status quo of the African leaders.

The AU never calls out gross human rights violations, massacres and electoral theft. Instead, it issues congratulatory messages when despots tighten their hold on power and plunder the economies of their countries.