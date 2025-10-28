Exceptional political tactics that will secure Ruto a second term

President William Ruto addresses residents after the launch of the Sogoo-Melelo-Ololung’a Road, during the tour of Narok County, May 7, 2025. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto is a rare political fox who studies the jungle before making his stealth moves. You can dislike the man, but you cannot deny his mastery of timing and perception. No wonder he defeated President Daniel arap Moi’s preference for Eldoret North MP and later surpassed both Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta combined in the 2022 presidential race. With his political prowess, he single-handedly united Kenya’s big-family politicos into one broad-based political hut. What was once scattered is now assembled. Still, let’s give Ruto his due: he’s no fool in his political manoeuvres.