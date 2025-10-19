×
Fight against societal ills will continue, who'll carry mantle

By Barack Muluka | Oct. 19, 2025
Raila Odinga body arrives in Bondo.[Michael Muite/Standard]

The passing of the political man mountain that was Raila Odinga has left behind a moral vacuum. It has exposed the need for a voice that can credibly speak for the country, and especially speak truth to power. Many will try to style themselves as the new Raila Odinga. Few, however, have valid credentials. 

Raila Odinga was many things. He wore political, moral, cultural and even mystical shoes. His boots made some refer to him as an enigma. He had a history of pain and suffering. His was the story of detention, betrayal and incessant street engagement with the State. He was ready to walk into teargas.

.

