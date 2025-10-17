A man for all seasons, bearing new name in every cycle of political life

Say his name: Raila Amolo Odinga. It was the identity that he was given at birth, sealed with baptism by near fire. Cognisant that Christianity had been imported with unnecessary Eurocentrism, his father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, determined that his children would be christened with African names, under Anglican communion.

When conservative priests dithered, Jaramogi marshalled his network from the Maseno School to conduct the ritual. But Raila would gain many monikers along the way, beside his given names. He was “Tinga” when he took the helm of the National Democratic Party, whose symbol was tractor.

And he would become “Agwambo,” the mystic who surprised friends and foe alike with his many, unexpected political moves. “Jakom” signified his growing stature and maturation as community leader.

The moniker that endured in the last decade of his life was the honorific title, “Baba,” meaning father, marking the adulation and widespread reverence he had come to enjoy as a father-figure in the nation’s life.

This power came with lots of responsibility which is why, even without controlling the military or the police, Kenyans waited for his direction in times of crises, and they have been many. Often-times, Kenyan youths swore by his name, seeking his guidance and direction.

In the last year of his life, this expectation underwent considerable strain as he appeared to extend too many concessions to an administration that grew rabidly hysterical to civic demands for accountability.

Perhaps that was too much to ask of one individual who, now we know, was fighting for his own life due to failing health, even as Kenyans demanded he fight for theirs. That was the burden of being Baba; now may he find eternal rest.