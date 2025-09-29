The trouble with SHIF and what should be done to fix it

Social Health Authority building in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

The Social Health Insurance Fund (Shif) was launched with pomp and colour as a transformative moment in Kenya’s journey toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC). However, its implementation has been marred by several problems.

To many experts, this is not surprising. The funding model is flawed, structurally unsustainable and risky. It relies on a small number of contributors, and an unnecessary campaign for everyone to register and go to hospitals. The earlier this structure is redesigned, the better for everyone.