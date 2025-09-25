Rwanda offers good lesson on how to address teenage pregnancy crisis

Teenage pregnancy crisis. [File, Standard]

World Contraception Day will be marked tomorrow. The day highlights one of the most important yet often neglected issues in public health: The right of every individual to access safe, affordable, and informed contraception. This year’s theme, ’A Choice for All-Agency, Intention, Access,’ reminds us that contraception is not just about preventing pregnancy. It is about agency over one’s body, the ability to plan one’s life with intention, and access to choices without discrimination, barriers, or stigma.

As Kenya joins the global community in commemorating this day, it is time we go beyond rhetoric and confront our uncomfortable realities. We must ask ourselves: How much progress have we truly made in giving women and young people the autonomy to make decisions about their reproductive health? There are important lessons to be drawn from our neighbours. In a bold and pragmatic move last month, Rwanda lowered the age of accessing contraceptives with parental consent from 18 to 15 years. This decision was informed by the escalating rates of teenage pregnancies. Rwanda chose to respond to reality rather than bury its head in the sand.

The World Health Organisation has noted that while teenage pregnancy rates are declining globally, the decline in sub-Saharan Africa remains the slowest. The situation in Rwanda is mirrored in many African countries, including Kenya, where teenage pregnancy continues to rob young girls of their education, health, and future. Teenage pregnancy is not just a statistic; it is a crisis. It often results in unsafe abortions, school dropouts, child marriages, and life-threatening health complications.

In Kenya, recently released APHRC data indicates that the majority of women who sought abortions were not using any form of contraception at the time of conception, and a shocking 8 per cent reported using harmful and unsafe abortion options. These numbers highlight the urgent need to strengthen contraceptive access, particularly for adolescents and marginalised groups.

When young people cannot access contraception or accurate information, they are left with dangerous alternatives. And when society shames them instead of protecting them, we force them into silence, secrecy, and often unsafe choices. If we are serious about reversing these trends, we must start with Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE). Denying young people accurate, age-appropriate information does not protect them, it only makes them vulnerable. With CSE, girls and boys are empowered with the knowledge to make safe, informed decisions, challenge harmful norms, and take charge of their futures. Without it, we are simply gambling with their lives.

Knowledge alone is not enough. Access to a wide range of contraceptive options must follow. Too often, Kenyan women report being offered whatever method happens to be in stock at hospitals and clinics, rather than being given the freedom to choose. This lack of options is a direct assault on bodily autonomy. Choice is not a luxury, it is a fundamental right. This requires more than just words. It requires adequate budgetary allocations, investment in healthcare providers, and the political will to prioritise reproductive health in our national agenda.

As Rwanda shows, progress requires honesty and courage. Kenya must break free from outdated moral debates and put young people’s needs first. This is not about promoting promiscuity, as critics often argue. It is about protecting health, dignity, and lives.

Ms Kavutha is a human rights practitioner. [email protected]