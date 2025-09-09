Why Mandera's land security move is a milestone in Kenya's development agenda

National Lands Commission CEO Arero Tache, Director Lands Administration Dr Samwel Nthun in consultation with CECM Lands, Physical Planning Salah Maalim. [File, Standard]

It is of no doubt that land is the backbone of Kenya’s economy and a critical source of livelihood for the majority of its citizens. More than just a physical resource, land in Kenya holds deep political, economic, cultural, and emotional significance. For decades, however, the lack of clear land tenure systems, particularly in arid and marginalised regions like Mandera County, has undermined development, created inequality, and left thousands vulnerable to poverty and displacement.

In a historic and commendable development, the County Government of Mandera has initiated a large-scale land regularisation and tenure security project, which has resulted in the processing of 8,500 parcels of land in a major two-phase initiative. This includes 5,317 parcels in Phase 1, which received a public notice on 3rd September 2025 by the National Land Commission (NLC), in accordance with Section 14 of the Land Act. This development cannot be overstated—it is the largest land regularisation exercise in Mandera’s history. It marks a long-overdue step toward economic empowerment and social justice in a region that, until now, has had fewer than 950 titled parcels in a land mass spanning over 26,000 square kilometres.

Appreciating what land tenure security means. Defined “as the certainty that a person’s rights to land will be recognised and protected, security of tenure underpins development in all sectors—from housing and agriculture to investment and environmental sustainability. In informal settlements or unregistered lands, residents often live in fear of eviction and have no incentive to invest in long-term improvements to their homes or businesses. Without titles or clear boundaries, they cannot access credit, cannot sell or transfer their land legally, and are vulnerable to exploitation and marginalisation.

This is precisely the situation that has plagued Mandera for decades. Since independence in 1963 to date, only Mandera Township has been classified, planned, and surveyed as urban. The rest of the county remains largely unplanned and unclassified—effectively left behind in the national development agenda. Moreover, political resistance, as demonstrated by the halting of urban boundary delineation efforts through court action by two of the six locally elected MPs, has further frustrated efforts to open up land for planning, surveying and investment.

Yet Kenya's legal and policy frameworks strongly support land regularisation. Paragraphs 210 and 211 of the National Land Policy (2009) recognise the challenges of planning in informal settlements and call on the government to facilitate regularisation in public and community land, especially where land is unutilised. Article 60(1) of the Constitution of Kenya (2010) mandates that land be used and managed in an equitable, efficient, productive, and sustainable manner. The National Land Commission is constitutionally empowered to oversee public land management, recommend land policies, and register land titles across the country.

Internationally, too, Kenya is bound by commitments under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, both of which affirm the right to property and adequate housing.

The transformative potential of the Mandera County Government land regularisation initiative is immense. First, it will bring dignity and legal recognition to thousands of families who have lived for generations without formal ownership. Second, it will unlock land-based investments, as property owners now gain access to credit facilities. Third, it allows the county and national governments to plan for infrastructure and social services effectively, thereby improving education, health, roads, water, and other essentials.

Moreover, regularisation enhances security and cohesion. In Mandera, a town often associated with cross-border insecurity and historical marginalisation, formal land tenure can provide a stabilising force for communities. It also enhances local governance, enabling the county to collect property taxes and better plan its development priorities.

Of course, challenges remain. The political interference in land reforms must be addressed through constructive dialogue and civic education. The national and county governments must collaborate to ensure all administrative, legal, and logistical frameworks are in place for the timely issuance of title deeds and completion of Phase 2.

Mandera’s story should serve as a blueprint for other Northern Frontier counties in similar conditions. Land regularisation is not a privilege—it is a constitutional and human right issue. As Kenya continues to urbanise and confront rapid population growth, the issue of land will only grow more pressing. Therefore, securing tenure for all—rural and urban, poor and rich, marginalised and mainstream, is not just sound policy; it is a moral imperative.

Mandera County has taken the bold first step. The rest of the arid and semi-arid counties must follow.

The writer is the Executive Member for Lands, Physical Planning, Housing and Urban Development, Mandera County