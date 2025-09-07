A policy that doesn't pay cannot create jobs or trigger real growth

A hawker at work at Keumbu in Kisii county on June 15, 2015. [File, Standard]

On the southern edge of Kiambu County, in the town of Gachie, a widow named Mama Caro wakes up each morning and opens the doors to her small printing shop.

She has a government LPO signed and stamped, along with photocopying services she provided to the local office in December last year. Ten months later, she is still waiting to get paid. Meanwhile, her rent is overdue, her daughter dropped out of college, and her only printer broke down last week. Now multiply that story by the Sh637 billion in pending government bills recorded nationwide by the National Treasury. That is not just a number; it is a trail of interrupted dreams, stalled businesses and suffocated jobs. It is a full year’s salary for every public school teacher. It is Kenya, paused.

Last week in Mombasa, leaders from Parliament, the National Treasury, the Controller of Budget, and county officials gathered for a rare but important meeting. In the same room, both national and county governments asked a question that shapes our future: How can policy create jobs?

It was a remarkable meeting. This time, resolutions were made with clear intent. Among them: settling outstanding bills, adopting digital procurement, and investing in county-level green jobs. If these promises are kept, they will not only enhance systems but also change lives. As Party Leader of the Green Thinking Action Party, I was pleased to see our movement well represented by Hon. Dominic Mwamisi, the MCA for Mutha Ward. His presence reminded us that true governance begins with grassroots integrity, not just headlines. But even as we celebrate the purpose of the meeting, we must confront the silent resistance that consistently opposes reform. Many counties and departments still delay the implementation of IFMIS and e-GP integration, not because these systems are ineffective, but because they work too well. The platforms remove shadows where theft can occur.

Let’s be clear: the problem isn’t using e-procurement. The real issue is the youth group whose project was put on hold because a manual file “got lost.” It’s the mother whose payment disappeared behind closed-door procurement. When public offices resist transparency, they’re not protecting their independence. They’re protecting secrecy. This must change!

IFMIS and e-GP are not just technologies; they are Kenya’s defence against poverty. They are the lifeblood of accountability. When procurement moves online, corruption moves offline. That is the digital choice we face. Let’s ask every county and MDA to publish their e-GP adoption within 30 days. Let dashboards speak louder than debates. Let the truth be visible in numbers.

And let us focus on the green economy. Each county was tasked with presenting at least three green job projects. These are not just future ambitions; they are ready-to-implement solutions. In Kwale County, mangrove restoration can create jobs for 2,000 young people. In Lamu County, solar mini-grids can sustainably power island economies. In Mombasa, waste-to-value plants can supply industries and improve city cleanliness simultaneously.

The only jobs Kenya can afford to create are those that secure its future. Green jobs are not a luxury; they are essential. These lessons echo what I shared in my Green Book: that a nation’s prosperity comes not from policies on paper, but from integrity in action.

By now, we all understand that jobs don’t start with speeches. They begin with systems. They start with paying what is owed, spending what is budgeted, digitising what remains unclear, and prioritising the local contractor over the politically connected broker.

So, what’s next?

Let’s unlock Mombasa’s potential. Have each county publish its plan for pending bills within 30 days. Let Parliament review each resolution by the end of December. Have youth monitor job creation outcomes, not just procurement cycles. Ensure every dollar the government spends results in a job created and a life improved. Because when policies pay on time, Kenya functions on time. And somewhere in Gachie, Mama Caro is still waiting. Think Green. Act Green!

www.kaluagreen.com