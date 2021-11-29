× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

We need to recognise and protect women land rights defenders

OPINION
By Faith Wayua Mutuku | November 29th 2021
Let us all recognise and give visibility to the work of the women land rights defenders and make their achievements known. [istockphoto]

Women human rights defenders should be recognised and protected. Fifteen years since the first International Women Human Rights Defenders Day was celebrated on November 29, 2006, women human rights defenders (WHRDs) are still not safe, secure, listened to and recognised.

A lot needs to be done by all key actors and stakeholders, especially to recognise and protect the rights of WHRDs. Women human rights defenders specialising in land are pushing back against land grabbing, which negatively impacts the economy, social and cultural rights and climate. In addition, destruction of the environment forces evictions, causing loss of land and property. 

In their duty to defend the land, these women not only face violations similar to those their male counterparts face, they are also exposed to violations unique to their identity as women, especially those shaped by entrenched gender stereotypes.

Furthermore, they are often perceived as challenging traditional notions of family and gender roles in society in most cases. Most WHRD organisations’ efforts have been met with resistance stemming from the non-recognition of alternative justice systems as a redress mechanism.

In addition, the shrinking civic space, lack of capacity amongst the WHRDS organisations, and slow implementation of laws targeting land reforms, especially those aiming to improve women’s access to land and housing, have also contributed to the resistance.

KEEP READING

 Society must stop violence against women and girls

 Gender violence made me kill, but I am now working on closure

 Female leaders facing threats, sexual assault

 My body betrayed me: Silent agony of men who were sexually abused

As we confront violations of WHRDS on land, we have to learn to tackle discrimination and dismantle unequal power relations in all spheres at once. We need solutions that bring transformational change and healing to address the structural and systemic root causes of conflicts. Access to justice need to be strengthened, and investigations for cases of violence against WHRDs accelerated.

In most cases, violations against WHRDs on land are mainly under-reported, undocumented, taken less seriously and not adequately addressed.

Some of the perpetrators of violence tend to have strong economic and political allies, and sadly, some are institutions and people meant to be the protectors. Failing to investigate and prosecute violence against WHRDs further contributes to the impunity enjoyed by perpetrators and can lead to more human rights abuses.

The Alternative Justice Systems (AJS) Policy launched recently by the Judiciary now needs to be fully implemented as it marks the official formalisation and integration of the traditional, informal and other resolving disputes in our justice system as per Article 159(2) (c) of our Constitution.

It will give prompt and cost-effective access to justice in every corner of the country, reduce the congestion of many land-related cases in our courts and help resolve land disputes.

We need to expand the space for dialogue between organisational WHRDs, representatives of land rights defenders and the duty bearers to put pressure on the government to act urgently in protecting defenders and ensure an enabling environment for their work, free from intimidation.

The State needs to declare its support for human rights defenders publicly. It must get to the point where they genuinely believe that human rights defenders complement what they do and are positive tools in a democratic country. I urge the WHRDS to continue believing in themselves and what they do. They need to prioritise dialogue regardless of whom the other party is.

The State and other non-state actors, including donors, need to come and support them with more tools, knowledge and information regarding the mechanisms which exist to protect their rights. Support mechanisms such as psycho-social wellness programmes, integrated security, and self-care training need to be strengthened and established where they don’t exist to help WHRDs suffering from pressures at multiple levels.

Let us all recognise and give visibility to the work of the women land rights defenders and make their achievements known so that they can continue to carry out their work and counteract the stigmatisation that marks them and causes discrimination against them.  

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Haki Africa urges Gov't to declare sexual and gender-based violence a national disaster in Kenya

Activist Edwin Kiama to spend a night in police cells awaiting ruling on his bail application

Transform Kenya-COVID-19 Impact on Women: Conversation with experts from GROOTS Kenya, ICRW | Part 2

Empty promises: What we need to do to hold presidential candidates accountable
We need to listen carefully to their promises, codify them — in fact, give them the force of law — or compel them to write agreements or take oaths.
Koimett: As media embraces paywall, remember citizens need access to vital information
Koimett lauded electronic media for providing free public service announcements

MOST READ

Countries with highest number of public holidays in the world
Countries with highest number of public holidays in the world

WORLD

By Mireri Junior

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Society must stop violence against women and girls

By Rose Kones | 20 minutes ago

Society must stop violence against women and girls
It is not always smooth sailing for graduates

By Vivian Oresha | 54 minutes ago

It is not always smooth sailing for graduates
International community should help to secure peace in conflict-ridden Horn of Africa region

By Joseph G Muthama | 1 hour ago

International community should help to secure peace in conflict-ridden Horn of Africa region
Empty promises: What we need to do to hold presidential candidates accountable

By Babere Kerata Chacha | 2 hours ago

Empty promises: What we need to do to hold presidential candidates accountable

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC