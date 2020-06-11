×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Why Raila should be President in 2022

By Michael Ndonye | January 15th 2021 at 09:12:58 GMT +0300

ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Truly, I tell you when baba is happy, Kenya is happy; when he’s disenfranchised, we can’t breathe. That is why today I’m entertaining an outlier thought that Raila Odinga should be the fifth president of Kenya come 2022.

Two reasons birthed this thinking. One, Raila has overtly implied that in 2022, he will be in the ballot and two, Uhuru Kenyatta, during the burial of Mama Hannah Mudavadi, said it is time for another tribe to rule Kenya. Should political heavens heed Uhuru’s baddish, then a Kikuyu or a Kalenjin presidency is damned come 2022.

Forget the sensational endorsement of Musalia Mudavadi during the event. As one Kenyan noted on social media, these burial endorsements are opiates depending on where the burial is every weekend. If the funeral is in Kisii, they will say Matiang’i Tosha; if in Eastern region, Kalonzo Tosha; if in Central, Peter Kenneth and if in Luo Nyanza, they will vend Raila. These funeral political endorsements are neither here nor there.

Why Raila? There is the biblical judge who was nagged by a woman who demanded justice for long. The cruel judge decided to accord her justice so she would not weary him. Thus, Kenya should let baba sit on the presidency for two reasons.

One, he will be a one-term or transitional president. Raila will be 78 should he take the presidency next year. By the time he will be finishing his first term, age will have weighed him down and he’ll want peace for himself and family. The best gift we can give him is the presidency if at all his political resume on liberation pleases us.

Read More

Current age

Second, the other contestants for the presidency are younger. William Ruto, for instance, has four elections away to be Raila's current age. In fact, Ruto will be Raila’s current age in 2043. If you like history, get this; Ruto is at the moment what Raila was in 1997 age-wise.

Deputy President William Ruto.

Third, Oginga Odinga (Raila’s father) freely offered the presidency to Jomo Kenyatta when he had the golden chance to be the first president of Kenya. It remains a historical selfless act of nationhood and brotherhood. Although the two parted ways later due to ideologies, they remained loyal and brothers to death. Evidence exists that Oginga eulogised Kenyatta like no other Kenyan.

If the fathers’ sins are repaid through their children, then the ‘good deeds’ of fathers should also be repaid to their children. History will be read that Kenya needed Raila so much at their convenience — they called baba when the country was being looted; they fell at his feet when they were bruised but denied him the presidency he desperately wanted. I must state that the presidency had been a ‘want’ for Raila until 2017. Going forward, the presidency is a ‘need’ for Raila.

Before I rest my case, the fourth reason is that there will be a lot of peace and optimism if Raila becomes president. Raila is like the biblical priest Samuel. As long as he is smiling — love him or hate him — Kenya will be calm. If all leadership comes from God, his since the 1990s, albeit mostly in opposition, has been a thorn in our flesh so that we do not slumber.

Journalists’ trap

However, if the country wants to make Raila president, he must be protected from the news media. Let me explain this concept.

In the United States, when Democrats realised that the old Joe Biden was likely to utter some ‘vote predating’ words toward the 2020 presidential elections, they ardently protected him from the journalists’ trap questioning.

The Democrats knew the millennial and Generation-Z journalists could easily lure the old man into exposing their political underbellies. This way, Americans had less of Biden and more of Trump and as such, they went to the ballot not to vote Biden in, but to vote Trump out.

If Raila continues attending news media interviews and hankering for news media presence, he will have to eat most of his words later, just as he did for Msambweni, and on many occasions, on matters BBI. It is time to censor any media interviewing or questioning of Raila. This is just an advice.

This prescription has more advantages. Note when Raila is rare, he is craved for like chocolate. The way grandfather Tekayo hankered for a sweet liver dropped by an eagle in Grace Ogot’s short story Tekayo, so is baba in more demand if he is infrequent.

For example, in 2014 when he left for the United States Kenyans missed him so much that when he jetted back on May 31, 2014, Nairobi stood still and the social media was awash with ‘Baba while you were away’. It can work again!

-Dr Ndonye is a political economist of media and communication

Related Topics
2020 Raila Odinga William Ruto
Share this story
Previous article
Biden's inauguration rehearsal postponed over security concerns, Politico says
Next article
Anne Kananu at City Hall for vetting

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Kisumu plans bike-sharing as traders warm up to Sh450m park
Kisumu plans bike-sharing as traders warm up to Sh450m park

LATEST STORIES

Anne Kananu at City Hall for vetting
Anne Kananu at City Hall for vetting

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

1 day ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?
Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know

2 days ago

Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know
Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

7 days ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

10 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Be careful what you share on social media

Be careful what you share on social media

Demas Kiprono 1 hour ago
Man prepares final resting place to 'not be a burden'

Man prepares final resting place to 'not be a burden'

Ndung'u Gachane and Boniface Gikandi 3 hours ago
CJ David Maraga's bombshell

CJ David Maraga's bombshell

Daniel Wesangula 10 hours ago
Family mourns military pilot who saluted whenever he over flew his village

Family mourns military pilot who saluted whenever he over flew his village

Lynn Kolongei 15 hours ago

More stories

We must pay more attention to youths

By Vivienne Taa
We must pay more attention to youths

Farmaajo's diplomatic goofs hurting Somalia

By Khalid Ali
Farmaajo's diplomatic goofs hurting Somalia

Leaders should start leading by example

By Leonard Khafafa
Leaders should start leading by example

Elect president based on merit, not ethnicity

By Elias Mokua
Elect president based on merit, not ethnicity

Mandera is at risk of being under Shabaab

By Ali Roba
Mandera is at risk of being under Shabaab

Our political system should be cleaned up

By Suleiman Shahbal
Our political system should be cleaned up

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.