New administrative units ease access to services for Muslims in Rachuonyo

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The Muslim community and residents of Rachuonyo North at the office of the Maguti Mjini Location Chief in Kendu Bay Town. [James Omoro, Standard].

The Muslim community in Rachuonyo North Sub-county welcomed the creation of new administrative units in the area.

For many years, Muslims in the area have longed for administrative units led by officials who practice Islam for efficient service delivery.

They have been complaining that the previous administrative units were headed by officials who don’t understand Muslims in the area.

One of the areas in which they faced difficulties was the application for national identity cards and other registration documents.

However, the recent creation of Maguti Mjini Location, which has birthed Kanasoor Ali and Kandiany sub-locations, gave the residents a reason to smile.

The new location and two sub-locations are headed by a chief and assistant chiefs who are Muslims.

Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM) Secretary in Homa Bay County Abdul Masud, said lack of administrators who understood Muslims made them face difficulties in getting recommendations for ID registration.

“The Muslim community had difficult times with administrators who were non-Muslims when it came to identification. We are grateful that the creation of the new administrative units has solved the problem,” Masud said.

Elder Nyandiko Ongadi, a resident, thanked the government for giving them the new administrative units.

“We have been longing for these units and we are very grateful,” Ongadi said.

He urged the new administrators to use the opportunity to fight drug abuse in the area.

Ongadi said the prevalence of illicit brews will ruin the lives of many youths in the area.

“I urge our new administrators to eradicate chang’aa dens in this area. The brewers should be encouraged to venture into alternative sources of livelihoods,” Ongadi said.

Nur Aziz, a resident, said they expected security to be improved. Aziz expressed concerns over gender-based violence and teenage pregnancies experienced in the area.

“These units will enable administrators to be closer to us and this will enhance efficiency in reporting cases of crime,” Aziz said.

The residents expect better government services than before the creation of the administrative units.