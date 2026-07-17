PS Omollo defends ID reforms, says drive is restoring inclusion

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National identity cards awaiting collection. [File]

The Government has defended ongoing reforms to the national identification card registration process, saying they are aimed at removing barriers that have for years denied many Kenyans access to government services and economic opportunities.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo said President William Ruto had directed that all eligible Kenyans be issued with identification documents without unnecessary obstacles.

The PS spoke on Friday, during the burial of veteran educationist Daniel Oluoch Wandayi, brother to Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, in Ugunja, Siaya County.

The burial was attended by several national and county leaders, including ODM leader Oburu Odinga, CS for Treasury John Mbadi, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and a host of MPs from the Nyanza region.

Omollo said the Ministry of Interior is implementing the directive fairly to ensure all Kenyans can access public services and fully participate in national development.

"Access to identification documents is about citizenship, inclusion and dignity. No Kenyan should be excluded from government programmes or democratic participation because they lack an identity document," he said.

He noted that thousands of adults across the country still lacked national identity cards and voter registration documents, limiting their access to opportunities and government services.

According to the PS, the ongoing registration drive seeks to ensure every Kenyan is counted, represented and able to benefit from government development programmes. He added that the reforms are part of the government's broader agenda to promote equity, inclusion and national cohesion.

On public administration, Omollo announced that the Government was operationalising Sikalame Division in Ugunja sub-county, with a newly appointed Assistant County Commissioner expected to assume office next week.

He added that recruitment of chiefs and assistant chiefs for newly created locations and sub-locations was already underway.

The PS acknowledged that Siaya has fewer administrative units than neighbouring counties and said consultations with local leaders had resulted in an agreement to prioritise the county during the next phase of gazettement of new administrative units.

Omollo also urged residents to register with the Social Health Authority (SHA), saying Siaya's registration currently stands at 52 per cent.

While commending the progress made, he called on leaders and residents to intensify mobilisation efforts so that more households could benefit from the universal healthcare programme.

The PS further urged parents to continue investing in education, describing it as the greatest equaliser, and said the Government had increased investment in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions and skills development programmes to prepare young people for employment and entrepreneurship.

He also cautioned politicians against exploiting young people to engage in violence, saying political unrest often results in loss of lives, destruction of property and missed opportunities.

"Youth should never allow themselves to be used to settle political scores. Their energy and talents should be directed towards education, innovation, entrepreneurship and nation-building," he said.