Why elderly widowers want government to create special empowerment fund

Audio By Vocalize

Elderly widowers address journalists during a sensitisation meeting by Widowers’ Health, Empowerment and Support in Ogongo, Mbita Sub-county. [James Omoro, Standard]

Elderly widowers in Homa Bay County want the government to establish a special fund for supporting to reduce tribulations they undergo after the demise of their spouses.

The elderly men expressed concerns that they undergo a lot of financial and social problems after the deaths of their wives.

Some of the men are left with many young children, yet the age is also catching up with them.

Others are sick and have no reliable sources of income.

In a sensitisation meeting convened by an organisation dubbed Widowers’ Health, Empowerment and Support at Ogongo trading centre in Mbita Sub- County, the elderly persons expressed concerns that the majority of them have been overwhelmed by taking care of their young children.

The senior citizens said the only remedy is the creation of a state fund meant for supporting them.

George Mboya, an elderly widower, said creating the fund will help elderly widowers to have a prolonged lifespan. Elderly widowers raise their hands during a sensitisation meeting by Widowers’ Health, Empowerment and Support in Ogongo, Mbita Sub-county. [James Omoro, Standard]

Mboya told the government to consider them the way it considered women in the establishment of the Women Enterprise Fund.

“We appeal to the government to create a special fund for elderly widowers. Whether they call it Widowers’ Empowerment Fund or any other name, we won’t mind as long as it supports us,” Mboya said.

He argued that such funds will cushion them from frustrations, which include inheriting widows anyhow or suicide, which occurs when their wives depart.

“Widowers perform the responsibilities of a father and mother of young children, which we are not used to. Some of us are left with many children we cannot take care of due to old age. Creating a special fund will cushion us from distress and frustrations which may make us commit suicide,” Mboya said.

Christopher Ochungo, 90, said the financial support can enable them to acquire medication more easily.

“Even medication is a problem because we don’t have money for Social Health Authority (SHA) subscriptions. Creation of the fund will enable us to get good medical care,” Ochungo said.

The Director of Widowers’ Health, Empowerment and Support, Samuel Okombo, said most widowers engage in drug abuse and addiction because of the problems they undergo.

“Some of the widowers engage too much in drinking illicit brews because of frustrations. They need help,” Okombo said.

He said creating a special fund would improve the lives of the elderly widowers.

“We appeal to the government to put up a special fund for the widowers,” he added.

Okombo initiated an initiative to mobilise the widowers into the formation of groups for empowerment.

“Some of them have testified here that they have married six women who quit their marriages but this predisposes them to diseases. The problems predispose the widowers to risks of contracting various diseases,” Okombo said.

The Chief of Lambwe West Location, Fredrick Odero, said the widowers’ tribulations also affect the growth and development of their children.

“We have got reports that most of the widowers’ children have high rates of absenteeism in school,” Odero said.