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Siaya Hospital receives maternal and newborn care equipment

By Isaiah Gwengi | Jul. 8, 2026
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Siaya County Referral Hospital boosts maternal and newborn care with new equipment. [File Courtesy]

Siaya County Referral Hospital has received a consignment of medical equipment aimed at improving maternal and newborn care, in a boost expected to strengthen emergency obstetric and neonatal services.

The donation, made through the Child Health and Mortality Prevention Surveillance (CHAMPS) programme under the Pregnancy Risk, Infant Surveillance and Measurement Alliance (PRISMA) study, includes neonatal resuscitators, infant warmers, pulse oximeters, space heaters and digital thermometers.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, County Chief Officer for Health Dr Samuel Omondi said the equipment would help improve the quality of care offered to mothers and newborns, especially those requiring emergency interventions immediately after birth.

He noted that neonatal resuscitators were among the most urgently needed items, saying they would enhance the hospital's capacity to save the lives of babies born with breathing difficulties and reduce preventable newborn deaths.

Dr Omondi also commended the CHAMPS programme for supporting efforts to establish the causes of maternal and child deaths, saying the findings have continued to guide evidence-based interventions to improve healthcare services in the county.

He urged healthcare workers to ensure the equipment is used appropriately and maintained to guarantee long-term benefits for patients.

The donation comes as the county intensifies efforts to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality through improved healthcare infrastructure, better-equipped health facilities and strengthened partnerships with development agencies.

“The additional equipment will improve treatment outcomes and enhance the quality of maternal and newborn care at the county's main referral facility,” said Dr Omondi.

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Related Topics

Maternal Health Newborn Care Siaya County Referral Hospital Child Health and Mortality Prevention Surveillance
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