MCAs want Governor Wanga to account for Sh1b ward projects

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Homa Bay MCAs address a press briefing in Oyugis Town. [James Omoro, Standard]

A section of MCAs in Homa Bay County have raised concerns over delayed Sh1 billion ward development projects.

The MCAs claimed that the ward projects allocated funds in 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 financial years were not implemented.

MCAs said failure to implement the projects has raised queries over the accountability of the funds.

The eight MCAs, Apopo Lentana of Kanyadoto Ward, Jeff Ongoro (Kanyaluo), Vickins Bondo (West Kasipul), Victor Okoth (Kaksingri West), Tom Adinda (Kendu Bay Town), Pauline Omogi (nominated), Milka Orony (nominated) and Daniel Ogada (nominated) claimed that there are irregularities in implementation of the projects.

According to a press statement released by the MCAs, Sh800m was allocated for word-based projects in 2024/2025 financial year, but only projects in the Agriculture Department were fully implemented at a cost of Sh40 million.

The MCAs noted that Sh1.2 billion was set aside for ward-based projects in 2025/2026 financial year, but only projects in the Agriculture Department were fully implemented at a cost of Sh40 million and Sh160 million was also spent on projects in the Department of Education.

Adinda said they became suspicious after no money was carried forward to subsequent financial year budgets, after the projects failed to be implemented as planned.

“If there is failure in the implementation of projects in a financial year, the projects should be carried forward to the subsequent budget. But this never happened,” he said.

Lentana said the projects undertaken by the national government should not be used to hoodwink the people of Homa Bay yet the planned ward projects are not implemented.

“It is wrong that our budget is prepared and the funds are allocated but the projects end up not being implemented. We want to know what the funds were used for,” the MCA said.

The MCAs are now demanding that the county executive, led by Governor Gladys Wanga, account for the development funds and the status of the projects.

“Failure by the County Executive to respond by publishing and making public the reports on these matters within seven days, we shall petition the Senate, EACC, Auditor General and the Controller of Budget to intervene,” Adinda added.

However, efforts to get a response from Homa Bay County Executive through the director of communications, Steve Muga, were futile. He failed to respond to messages.

Ward projects are a special concept that Homa Bay MCAs and the county executive devised to enhance equitable distribution of development projects in all the 40 wards in Homa Bay County.

It involves the identification of special projects by each MCAs in his or her ward so that the projects are allocated funds in the budget for implementation.

The ward-based projects are different from capital projects, which the county executive decides to implement in any ward.