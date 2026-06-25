Victims families, survivors to lead Kisumu vigil

Activist Boniface Akach speaks to the media about planned demonstration on Thursday June 25 to commemorate Genz protest killings. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Residents of Kisumu have been asked to join today's commemoration of those killed in the anti-Finance Bill, 2024 protests.

The organisers said the event would be led by families that lost loved ones and survivors who continue to live with the physical and emotional scars.