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End of an era as controversial Father Pesa buried

By Rogers Otiso | Jun. 21, 2026
Proceedings during the requiem Mass of Holy Ghost Coptic Church, Father John Juma Pesa, arrive at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Mamboleo, June 20th, 2026. 
[Michael Mute, Standard]

The final chapter of one of Kenya's most controversial and enduring religious figures came to a close on Saturday as  Father John Juma Pesa I, the founder and spiritual leader of the Holy Ghost Coptic Church of Africa, was laid to rest at the church headquarters in Mamboleo, Kisumu County.

For more than six decades, Father Pesa stood at the center of faith, mystery, controversy and devotion, building a religious movement that attracted thousands of followers while simultaneously drawing criticism and curiosity from many outside the church.

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Related Topics

Father Pesa Burial Kisumu Holy Ghost Coptic Church Kenya Mamboleo Church Founder Death Kisumu Controversial Cleric Burial
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