Governor Orengo directs CECs to honour assembly summons

Audio By Vocalize

Siaya Governor James Orengo. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Siaya Governor James Orengo warned county officials against ignoring summons from the assembly, saying such actions carry legal consequences.

The governor said County Executive Committee (CEC) members must honour invitations by Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) whenever called upon to answer questions or provide clarification on county matters.

He also urged newly sworn-in CECs to maintain a close working relationship with the assembly to facilitate seamless service delivery and enhance governance.

Orengo spoke on Wednesday during the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed CECs by the County Public Service Board.

“Failure by CECs to appear before the assembly whenever summoned has legal implications,” said Orengo.

He said cooperation between the executive and the assembly was critical in ensuring smooth operations within the county government.

Orengo also reiterated his commitment to transforming Siaya into a model county by adhering to the law and promoting proper governance.

“This is a great county, and it is our work to make it greater,” he said.

At the same time, the governor defended his stance on relations with the national government, insisting that all leaders must operate within the confines of the Constitution.

“The age of holding presidents as monarchs is long gone. The Constitution says how we should work,” said Orengo.

He further argued that development projects should not merely be announced politically without allocation of funds in official budgets.

“If you want to know whether a road will be constructed in your area, look at the budget that has gone through the county assembly or the national parliament,” he said.

Orengo noted that even projects promised by President William Ruto in Siaya should be scrutinised through approved budget estimates to confirm whether resources have been allocated.

“It is better to check the budget and confirm whether what has been promised has been budgeted for,” he said.