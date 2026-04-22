UNICEF-Migori county partnership to enhance maternal and child health services

Migori County Government, in collaboration with the Office of the Woman Representative and the UNICEF, has launched an ambitious plan to enhance maternal and child health services. Governor Ochilo Ayacko and Migori Woman Representative Fatuma Mohammed, who hosted a UNICEF delegation, said they are committed to improving health outcomes and addressing key social challenges affecting the county. Governor Ayacko noted that the county has already made progress in strengthening healthcare systems, including capacity building for community health promoters and health workers.
“Migori prioritises health matters. We are creating a programme that will alleviate the suffering of our people,” he said. He added that the county has embarked on constructing maternal and newborn units in Level Four hospitals, an initiative that will require additional support in equipment, staffing and essential medical supplies. The governor said the goal is to reduce maternal and newborn deaths. “The loss of lives is something we really want to discourage and prevent,” he said. Migori Woman Representative Fatuma Mohammed welcomed the partnership and stressed the need to address teenage pregnancy in the county. UNICEF Kenya Country Representative Dr Shaheen Nilofer said the agency aims to improve maternal and child health services, tackle the “triple threat” and strengthen responses to public health emergencies. “Our visit aims to assess ongoing interventions and identify areas where we can scale up support, particularly in maternal and child health, water and sanitation, and public health emergency response systems,” she said.
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