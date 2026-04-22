UNICEF-Migori county partnership to enhance maternal and child health services

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Migori County Government, in collaboration with the Office of the Woman Representative and the UNICEF, has launched an ambitious plan to enhance maternal and child health services.

Governor Ochilo Ayacko and Migori Woman Representative Fatuma Mohammed, who hosted a UNICEF delegation, said they are committed to improving health outcomes and addressing key social challenges affecting the county.

Governor Ayacko noted that the county has already made progress in strengthening healthcare systems, including capacity building for community health promoters and health workers.

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