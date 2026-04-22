Boda boda riders trained in security drive to help curb rising motorcycle-linked crime in Kilifi

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Bodaboda riders [File, Standard]

Security operations in Kilifi County have taken a new turn with boda boda riders being drawn into community surveillance efforts.

Authorities intensified attempts to curb a rise in criminal activity linked to motorcycle use, particularly at night.

Security officers say recent incidents reported in Malindi, Mtwapa, and surrounding areas have pointed to a pattern in which motorcycles are allegedly being used to facilitate armed robberies, drug trafficking, and attacks on pedestrians and business operators.

The trend has prompted a shift towards closer cooperation with riders, who are often the first to notice unusual movements within their operating zones.

The initiative saw the donation of a motorcycle to boda boda leadership in Malindi to enhance community surveillance and coordination.

The bike will support local leaders in mobilising riders and working closely with security agencies to identify and deter criminal elements, particularly those operating after dark.

The leadership said the motorcycle will be used to enhance mobilisation at local stages and improve communication when suspicious activity is detected.

Boda boda representatives have, however, moved to draw a clear line between lawful operators and individuals exploiting the sector for crime.

Boda Boda Association of Kenya (BAK) national chairman Mr Kevin Mubadi said the involvement of riders in security efforts is also aimed at restoring public trust in an industry increasingly associated with insecurity in some areas.

“Legitimate riders operate from recognised stages and depend on this work for their livelihoods. The problem lies with criminals who acquire motorcycles for illegal activities such as muggings and phone theft. We must work with the police to protect the integrity of our sector,” he said.

Security stakeholders argue that riders remain strategically positioned to support intelligence gathering due to their mobility and extensive presence in both urban and peri-urban routes, especially at night when other surveillance mechanisms are limited.

Alongside the security initiative, more than 500 boda boda riders underwent training on road safety and financial literacy.

The programme also introduced participants to insurance awareness, savings culture, and the importance of joining Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies (SACCOs) to improve financial stability.

Mogo Kenya product marketing manager, Mr Fernandes Kariuki, said the initiative was designed to address both safety and economic resilience within the sector.

“The boda boda sector is a critical pillar of Kenya’s economy. However, a few criminal elements are undermining its reputation. We are committed to working with partners and authorities to strengthen safety while empowering riders economically,” he said

He added that the intervention also included practical support such as free motorcycle servicing and reflector jackets aimed at improving visibility and reducing road accidents, particularly during early morning and night operations.

According to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), boda boda riders, passengers, and pedestrians account for more than 65 per cent of the roughly 4,000 road fatalities recorded annually in Kenya.

Road crashes are estimated to cost the economy about five per cent of GDP, equivalent to over Sh450 billion each year.