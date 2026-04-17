Gov't orders release of 188 boda boda bikes held in Kilifi

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Interior Principle Secretary Raymond Omollo, addressing boda boda riders in Kilifi countyon April 17, 20226. [Ministry of Interior and National Addminstration ]

Some 188 boda boda operators in Kilifi whose motorcycles have been held at various police stations over petty offences can now breathe a sigh of relief after the government ordered their release.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the move is part of the government’s commitment to strengthen the sector in the county, in line with a directive recently issued by President William Ruto.

According to the PS, improvement of the sector can only be realised through enhanced security collaboration, regulatory reforms, youth empowerment programmes and targeted economic support.

Speaking during an engagement with boda boda leaders and operators in the county on Friday, Dr Omollo said the government is keen on addressing challenges affecting the sector, including insecurity, access to financing, compliance with road safety regulations and inclusion in national development programmes.

“We have agreed with security agencies that all motorbikes detained on account of petty offences be released without delay. A comprehensive report is to be submitted by Monday through your leadership to ensure every affected operator gets back their motorbike,” Omollo said.

The meeting brought together boda boda leadership from Kilifi and neighbouring counties, alongside security agencies.

Omollo said the forum sought to deliberate on emerging concerns, particularly incidents of harassment and insecurity caused by a small group of errant youth.

He emphasised the need for structured collaboration between boda boda operators and security agencies to identify and address criminal elements without profiling the entire sector.

At the same time, the PS urged operators to deepen cooperation with local security structures, including National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs), to help isolate criminal elements misusing the sector.

“Not all youth are criminals, and not all boda boda operators are at fault. However, a few individuals are tarnishing the name of many. Through close collaboration with security agencies, we must identify those causing insecurity and take appropriate action,” he stated.

The PS encouraged boda boda operators to enrol in the Social Health Authority (SHA), noting that Kilifi County has already achieved 46 per cent enrolment, with a target to increase coverage.

“The Government is ensuring that every Kenyan feels part of this republic. Through programmes like affordable housing and youth empowerment, we are creating real opportunities for citizens to own, grow and benefit. I urge you to register and take up these opportunities,” he said.

He further stressed the importance of compliance with road safety requirements, including licensing, training and insurance coverage, even as he promised government support to boda boda Saccos.

This, he noted, would be realised through access to capital, enabling members to expand their businesses, access insurance solutions and upgrade or replace their motorcycles.

In addition, Dr Omollo pointed to the government’s long-term transition towards electric mobility, urging operators to begin preparing for a gradual shift from petrol-powered motorcycles to electric bikes as part of broader efforts to reduce costs and enhance environmental sustainability.