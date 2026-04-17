Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Gov't orders release of 188 boda boda bikes held in Kilifi

By Okumu Modachi | Apr. 17, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Interior Principle Secretary Raymond Omollo, addressing boda boda riders in Kilifi countyon April 17, 20226. [Ministry of Interior and National Addminstration ]

Some 188 boda boda operators in Kilifi whose motorcycles have been held at various police stations over petty offences can now breathe a sigh of relief after the government ordered their release.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the move is part of the government’s commitment to strengthen the sector in the county, in line with a directive recently issued by President William Ruto.

According to the PS, improvement of the sector can only be realised through enhanced security collaboration, regulatory reforms, youth empowerment programmes and targeted economic support.

Speaking during an engagement with boda boda leaders and operators in the county on Friday, Dr Omollo said the government is keen on addressing challenges affecting the sector, including insecurity, access to financing, compliance with road safety regulations and inclusion in national development programmes.

“We have agreed with security agencies that all motorbikes detained on account of petty offences be released without delay. A comprehensive report is to be submitted by Monday through your leadership to ensure every affected operator gets back their motorbike,” Omollo said.

The meeting brought together boda boda leadership from Kilifi and neighbouring counties, alongside security agencies.

Omollo said the forum sought to deliberate on emerging concerns, particularly incidents of harassment and insecurity caused by a small group of errant youth.

He emphasised the need for structured collaboration between boda boda operators and security agencies to identify and address criminal elements without profiling the entire sector.

At the same time, the PS urged operators to deepen cooperation with local security structures, including National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs), to help isolate criminal elements misusing the sector.

“Not all youth are criminals, and not all boda boda operators are at fault. However, a few individuals are tarnishing the name of many. Through close collaboration with security agencies, we must identify those causing insecurity and take appropriate action,” he stated.

The PS encouraged boda boda operators to enrol in the Social Health Authority (SHA), noting that Kilifi County has already achieved 46 per cent enrolment, with a target to increase coverage.

“The Government is ensuring that every Kenyan feels part of this republic. Through programmes like affordable housing and youth empowerment, we are creating real opportunities for citizens to own, grow and benefit. I urge you to register and take up these opportunities,” he said.

He further stressed the importance of compliance with road safety requirements, including licensing, training and insurance coverage, even as he promised government support to boda boda Saccos.

This, he noted, would be realised through access to capital, enabling members to expand their businesses, access insurance solutions and upgrade or replace their motorcycles.

In addition, Dr Omollo pointed to the government’s long-term transition towards electric mobility, urging operators to begin preparing for a gradual shift from petrol-powered motorcycles to electric bikes as part of broader efforts to reduce costs and enhance environmental sustainability.

 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Government Orders release of 188 boda boda Interior PS Raymond Omollo Boda Boda Operators to enroll in SHA Kilifi Boda boda Operators
.

Latest Stories

The role of narratives in unmasking modern slavery
The role of narratives in unmasking modern slavery
Opinion
By Prof Egara Kabaji
4 mins ago
When desire doesn't meet expectations in relationships
Relationships
By Anjellah Owino
22 mins ago
Literature's power lies in simple local stories that speak globally
Opinion
By Henry Munene
29 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

From reduced VAT to fuel subsidies and hidden debts: Inside Ruto-IMF fall-out
By Macharia Kamau and Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
From reduced VAT to fuel subsidies and hidden debts: Inside Ruto-IMF fall-out
How MPs saved Ruto in record one-hour to pass fuel levy cut Bill
By Josphat Thiong’o 1 hr ago
How MPs saved Ruto in record one-hour to pass fuel levy cut Bill
While Rwanda charts a clear path forward, Kenya is getting it all wrong
By Patrick Muinde 1 hr ago
While Rwanda charts a clear path forward, Kenya is getting it all wrong
The irony of Ruto rooting for new public varsities as older ones drown in Sh100b debt
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
The irony of Ruto rooting for new public varsities as older ones drown in Sh100b debt
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved