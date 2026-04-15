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Sh5 million Maternal Kits to help reduce maternal deaths

By Anne Atieno | Apr. 15, 2026
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Inside a maternity unit in Kenya.[Mercy Kahenda, Standard]

Migori County government, in partnership with Lwala Community Alliance (Lwala), has launched the deployment of life-saving 31 Midwife Kits worth Sh5 million to health facilities across the county with an aim of reducing maternal deaths.

‎The lifesaving kits are expected to give midwives the tools to act swiftly, prevent infections and provide safe, dignified care to expectant mothers.

‎While addressing the media at his office in Migori town, Governor Ochilo Ayacko, who thanked Lwala for the consignment, said the population in Migori was at risk and was declining because of the likelihood of losing both mothers and newborns.

‎According to the governor, the distribution of the equipment is aimed at strengthening frontline maternal health services.
‎‎The Midwife Kits are a pre-packed set of essential medical supplies and equipment that are designed to support safe childbirth in high-demand or resource-limited settings.

‎They include life-saving medicines, sterile instruments, gloves, delivery sheets, and supplies.

‎Each kit provides midwives and other frontline providers with the tools they need to manage deliveries safely,
‎prevent complications, and protect both mothers and newborns, aside from managing complications such as postpartum haemorrhage.

‎"This work reflects a broader global commitment captured in Every Woman Every Newborn ‎Everywhere (EWENE), the shared belief that no mother or newborn should die from preventable causes. Lwala Community Alliance (Lwala) turns this belief into action through strengthening the systems that make safe delivery possible, ensuring facilities are equipped, supporting frontline providers, and aligning resources with the places where the need is greatest," Chief Program Officer for Lwala Community Sandra Muthune said.

‎According to the official, when midwives have the tools they need, and facilities are prepared to respond, the vision of  safer births and healthier beginnings for mothers and newborns becomes a lived reality.

‎Each kit is designed to support up to 50 safe deliveries.

‎"This activity is part of a broader effort to strengthen maternal health services in counties facing similar challenges," Ms Muthune said.

‎She disclosed that additional kits have ‎been deployed in Homa Bay and Baringo counties, thus extending support to more communities and ensuring that more mothers can access safe, dignified delivery care when they need it most.

‎The official highlighted that the kits were key in restoring readiness, adding that every safe delivery strengthened community trust in the health system, reduced maternal complications, improved infection prevention, and increased confidence among providers, reflecting tangible improvements in care.

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Related Topics

Migori County Government Lwala Community Alliance Maternal Deaths Child Health
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