Wetang'ula: Africa ready for take-off if Africans take the pilot seat

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula in Kampala Uganda on Tuesday, September 16,2025. [Wetangula, X]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has challenged Africans to take charge of the continent’s destiny, saying Africa is poised for transformation.

Wetang’ula, who also chairs the East African Community (EAC) Bureau of Speakers, made the remarks in Munyonyo, Kampala, during a meeting of Speakers and Presiding Officers of EAC Member States.

“Through this platform, we reaffirm our collective resolve to advance the principles of regional integration. Together, the eight nations of the EAC shall continue to champion progressive laws, promote good governance, and drive inclusive development that reflects the aspirations of our people,” Wetang’ula said.

He noted that Africa remains the world’s richest continent in resources but paradoxically has some of the poorest populations.

“Engineers can turn Africa’s resources into transformative projects that change lives,” he emphasized.

The forum marked the 11th UNESCO African Week and the 9th Africa Engineering Conference.

Uganda’s National Assembly Speaker Anita Among, who read President Yoweri Museveni’s speech, echoed the call for an industrial revolution as the pathway to Africa’s emancipation.

Museveni stressed Uganda’s focus on infrastructure development in energy and transport to lower business costs and attract investment.

“In order to make profits in business, we need to minimize costs. Prioritizing infrastructure builds a strong economic base and opens opportunities in ICT, agriculture, commerce, industry, and services,” Museveni said.

East African Legislative Assembly Speaker Joseph Ntakirutimana hailed the conference as a source of continental pride, urging that such forums rotate across EAC capitals.

“We need to bring our young people together; they are our future, and engineering is the future of our community,” he said.

The conference also announced that the EAC Sports Games will be hosted in Uganda from December 5–17, with the East Africa Parliament Secretariat coordinating preparations.

The forum brings together all EAC Member States: Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Somalia.