Kisii residents turn tables on opposition over chaos narrative

A section of Kisii residents during a press conference. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

Kisii County residents have challenged the United Opposition to produce official evidence backing claims that people died during a rally led by former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i.

Speaking at a press conference, Samuel Maranga, a resident from Nyaribari Masaba, Gesusu Ward, questioned why no police reports, family statements or verified documentation had surfaced to support the death claims, days after they were made.

"In Omogusii culture, invoking death is a grave matter. Such claims cannot be made lightly," said Maranga, adding that the silence from authorities was troubling.

"We call upon investigative and security agencies to provide full clarity. Did any deaths occur? If so, how many? Where are the official reports? Have any arrests been made? Kenyans deserve truth and transparency," said Maranga.

The demand came after Matiang'i alleged at a press conference on February 24 that hired gangs disrupted opposition meetings in Kisii town, with lives reportedly lost. Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua backed the claims, alleging police officers collaborated with the gangs.

Maranga also pushed back against attacks on Kisii Governor Simba Arati, noting the governor had been out of the county for about a month and that linking him to the alleged chaos was unfair.

"Political competition is healthy, but personal hostility is not," noted Maranga.

He further recalled incidents during Gachagua's tenure in which General Service Unit (GSU) officers were reportedly deployed to the governor's residence under controversial circumstances, calling for restraint from all sides.

Hezron Onsoti from Kenyenya Sub-County, Bomachoge Borabu Ward, echoed the call for peace.

"We want peace in our county. Let the leaders we elected serve their term. When the time comes, we will decide through the ballot," said Onsoti.

Former councillor Patrick Silo warned against what he described as attempts to divide the Gusii community through misinformation. "We do not want our community destroyed by lies. What we want is unity," said Silo.

Former councillor John Nyariki from Gucha criticised visiting leaders for what he called disrespect toward an elected governor.

"It is not respectful for outsiders to come and abuse a governor chosen by the people of Kisii. In 2027, we will make our decision again," said Nyariki.

Former National Union of Teachers Saba Branch chairman Moses Ndonga noted that some of the leaders criticising Arati had themselves previously held public office.

"When they were in office, they had the opportunity to deliver. Now they should respect leaders who are working," said Ndonga, pointing to ongoing county projects including cancer treatment centres and the Suneka airstrip.

"As residents of Kisii County, we call for sobriety, restraint, and mature politics. Our county should not be turned into a battleground for personal vendettas," said Maranga.

The opposition's Kisii tour, billed as Matiang'i's homecoming and culminating in his endorsement as Gusii political kingpin by elders on February 23, was marred by running battles in Kisii town and a vehicle set on fire in Keroka.