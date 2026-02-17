×
Traders warned against erecting illegal structures in Homa Bay Town

By James Omoro | Feb. 17, 2026
Bank road in Homa Bay Town, on August 5, 2025. [James Omoro, Standard]

Entrepreneurs in Homa Bay Town have been warned against putting up illegal structures that affect drainage in the area.

Homa Bay Municipal Manager Sigar Agumba said the illegal structures disrupt the flow of water in the area.

He attributed the floods in the town to the illegal structures.

“These illegal structures cause floods in the town because water cannot flow easily through the expected channels,” Agumba said.

Addressing journalists in Homa Bay Town, the Municipal Manager warned illegal structures in the town will be pulled down.

“We are telling those who have built illegal structures to remove them. Failure to which, we will demolish them,” Agumba said.

The manager said they were aiming to make Homa Bay a city in 2035.  However, Abumba said the dream may not be achieved if illegal structures still exist in large numbers,” he said.

“Our Municipal board has sought the views of residents and developed a people-led adaptation spatial plan,” he added.

The plan also incorporates scientific systems for dealing with the adverse impact of climate change.

He said they had also drawn plans to have monthly cleanup exercises to clear blocked drainage systems in the town.

“The monthly clean-up will help us make this town clean and work towards realizing our goal of making Homa Bay a city,” Agumba said.

Homa Bay Sub county administrator Nicholas Ayieta told residents to avoid activities that worsen the impact of climate change.

“Let no resident of Homa Bay expect to be forced to embrace climate change resilience activities. This should be everyone’s responsibility,” Ayieta said.

He said the county government is committed to ensuring the town is clean to promote business and good health of the people.

“Let the people know if we dirty our town, it will haunt us through the adverse impact of climate change,” Ayieta added. 

