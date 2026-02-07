Headteacher arrested over couple's murder

Rangwe Police Station. [James Omoro, Standard]

A primary school head teacher has been arrested for allegedly murdering a retired teacher and his wife in Rangwe Sub-county.

The head teacher surrendered to police at Rangwe Police Station, following accusations that he killed Joseph Ooko Owuoth, a retired teacher, and his wife Pamela Akeyo Ooko over a land dispute.

The school manager allegedly collaborated with an accomplice to assault the couple at Wi Kawiti village, Gem Sori Kachiena Location, on Sunday, prompting a manhunt. He later resurfaced at the police station with his lawyer.

Rangwe Sub-county Police Commander Magdalene Chebet confirmed his immediate arrest. “He surrendered in the company of his lawyer. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is seeking court orders to detain him for further investigations,” she said.

Owuoth sustained severe injuries after being attacked with pangas, clubs, and other crude weapons, dying on arrival at Kisii County Referral Hospital. Pamela succumbed to her injuries on Monday night at Oasis Hospital in Kisii Town.

Following her death, residents mobilised, raiding the teacher’s home and destroying property, including sugarcane plantations, livestock, a sugarcane crusher, and burning houses at his parents’ homestead.

The dispute arose over ownership of a piece of land. Human rights defender Walter Opiyo urged residents to resolve conflicts legally.

“Let residents embrace legal redress whenever they have land disputes. Violence in land disputes is uncalled for because it has now led to the death of two people,” Opiyo said.