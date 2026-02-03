Head teacher's property set on fire as two die over land dispute

Mourners at the home of a retired teacher Joseph Owuoth, who was killed at Wi Kawiti village, Gem Sori Kachiena Location in Rangwe Sub-county, on February 3, 2026. [James Omoro, Standard]

A primary school head teacher and his kin’s homes were set on fire by residents following the deaths of two people in a land dispute in Rangwe Sub-county.

The head teacher lost all property in the incident at Wi Kawiti village, Gem Sori Kachiena Location in Rangwe Sub-county.

The houses were torched after residents linked the head teacher to the alleged deaths of a retired teacher Joseph Owuoth and his wife Pamela Owuoth.

Owuoth died on Sunday, while Pamela succumbed to injuries on Monday night while receiving treatment in Kisii County Referral Hospital.

The mob raided the head teacher’s after learning of the death of Pamela.

They set the sugarcane plantation on fire and vandalised the sugar cane crusher. All his livestock disappeared during the chaos.

After destroying all the property in the head teacher’s compound, the mob torched two houses belonging to his mother and stepmother. They also torched a poshomill belonging to the head teacher's mother.

Senior Chief of Gem Central Location Peter Oula (in red sweater) tours the disputed piece of land in Rangwe Sub-county, on February 3, 2026. [James Omoro, Standard]

The targeted families fled for their safety after getting information about the planned attack..

Members of the five households rendered homeless have been forced to seek shelter far away fear of their safety.

The arson attack came after two groups clashed over a land dispute.

Owuoth and Pamela were seriously injured in the incident before being rushed to Kisii County Referral Hospital where they succumbed to injuries.

The Senior Chief of Gem Central Location, Peter Oula, who is also the acting Chief of Gem Sori Kachiena location, warned residents against taking the law into their own hands.

“I urge residents to observe the rule of law when aggrieved instead of doing what they have done,” Oula said.

Rangwe Sub-county Police Commander Magdalene Chebet told residents to collaborate with security officers in the fight against crime.

“Let the residents engage security officers when they have problems instead of taking the law into their own hands,” Chebet said.

She said investigations have been launched in the land dispute case.

“The head teacher is still on the run. His lawyer reported to our office on Sunday that his client had been assaulted. But we are looking for him so that he can be apprehended,” Chebet said.