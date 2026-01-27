PS Isaboke champions Ruto's development agenda ahead of visit

Principal Secretary of Broadcasting and Telecommunications, Stephen Isaboke during ODM party consultative engagement in Kisii County. [Stanley Ongwae, Standard]

The Principal Secretary of Broadcasting and Telecommunications, Stephen Isaboke, has emphasised the importance of President William Ruto’s grassroots engagement and alignment with the government’s agenda.

Speaking today at Sameta, Bobasi Constituency, where he joined Kisii County ODM leadership in receiving Party leader Senator Oburu Odinga, Isaboke said while politics often brings leaders together, the government’s primary responsibility remains development anchored on delivery and measurable outcomes.

As a result, he said the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy will support the installation of public Wi-Fi networks in the Kisii region to enhance digital connectivity and enable youth to exploit opportunities in the digital economy space.

The PS further said the ministry will partner with Kisii County and work closely with Governor Simba Arati to implement the programme, aiming to foster innovation, competitiveness, and youth empowerment in the region.

“Much of what brings us together today is shaped by politics. However, as a government, our primary responsibility must be development. Development is not rhetoric; it is delivery, and it must be measured in facts,” said Isaboke.

He highlighted President William Ruto’s upcoming visit to Kisii County on January 29, noting that the engagements are tied to concrete development commitments under the NYOTA youth empowerment programme.

“Nearly Sh300 million will be disbursed to empower youth and support enterprise development,” he said.

The PS, while emphasising the importance of continuity in development, called on local leaders to prioritise implementation over political competition.

“Before we speak of political positions or numbers, we must stand firmly behind development so that government commitments translate into lasting impact for our people,” he added.

ODM’s Deputy Secretary General, who is also Busia County Woman Representative Catherine Omanyo, said the party’s deliberations in Kisii are guided by its ten-point agenda, which embraces a broad-based approach to governance, democracy, and social justice.

“The agenda reflects ODM’s commitment to uniting Kenyans and building a democratic movement that places citizens at the centre of political and economic decision-making,” said Omanyo.

Present at the meeting were Governor Simba Arati, his Migori counterpart Ochillo Ayacko, ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga, Minority Leader at the National Assembly Junet Mohammed, Deputy Governor Elijah Obebo, MP Nyaribari Chache Zaheer Jhanda and nominated MP Irene Nyakerario Mayaka, among other distinguished guests.