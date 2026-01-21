Migori's Lichota airstrip to get facelift with new Sh300m terminal building

KAA chairman Caleb Kositany during inspection at Matulo Airstrip in Webuye, Bungoma county. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Migori County's Lichota Airstrip is set for a major facelift as the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) moves to construct a Sh300 million terminal.

The chairman Board of Directors for KAA, Caleb Kositany, who inspected ongoing works at the airstrip, highlighted that the terminal building would hold about half a million passengers a year when complete.

“Terminal buildings are key infrastructure for airstrips and airports. We are ready. If the contractor raises a certificate today within 10 days, they will be paid so that they can move. We see the future is bright,” Kositany said.

The construction of the terminal building is expected to end by December this year.

He projected Lichota Airstrip to be a busy airport if the works were completed.

Kositany highlighted that they would also expand the airstrip’s runway from its current 1.8 kilometers to two kilometers so that they could be able to take more and bigger fully loaded aircraft.

“We also want to actualise the international part of this airport,” the chairman said.

He pointed out that they would soon be having an immigration oversight sitting at the airstrip once it gains an international status, so that people could take their international flights to Serengeti and land from Tanzania and begin their safaris in Kenya.

“These facilities ought to be done, but for one reason or another, it didn’t happen. His Excellency the President is keen on infrastructure development,” Kositany remarked.

The expansion of Lichota airstrip is expected to create employment and spur economic and industrial development.

Migori, being a border count,y boasts of its proximity to Tanzania, Serengeti, Masai Mara and Mwanza.

Last year, Lichota Airstrip was getting 12 flights a day.

The numbers are projected to grow after the completion of the terminal and runway.

Lichota airstrip, located about 8.3 kilometers from Migori town, is considered an important facility as it serves as a link between Kenya and Tanzania.