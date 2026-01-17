×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Former Homa Bay County officials arrested in sh348.9M tender irregularities case

By James Omoro | Jan. 17, 2026
Homa Bay County Assembly gates. [James Omoro, Standard]

Former senior officials of the Homa Bay County have been arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over the alleged irregular procurement of contracts worth Sh348.9 million.

In a press statement, EACC Head of Corporate Affairs and Communication Stephen Karuga said the arrests involve former county officials, a former national government official, a contractor and his wife. The arrests relate to alleged irregularities in the procurement of the Homa Bay County Assembly office block.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Fact‑first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Homa Bay County EACC Arrests Corruption Tender Irregularities
.

Latest Stories

Gatekeeping the struggle: The quiet tragedy of activism in Kenya
Gatekeeping the struggle: The quiet tragedy of activism in Kenya
Columnists
By Herman Manyora
25 mins ago
Israel seeks greater Zionist State in Somaliland gambit
Africa
By Biketi Kikechi
25 mins ago
Cash, bullying and betrayal drive exodus from Gachagua's DCP
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
25 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Can't rise to occasion: Inconsistent Oburu leading ODM into a freefall
By Harold Odhiambo 25 mins ago
Can't rise to occasion: Inconsistent Oburu leading ODM into a freefall
How Oburu is driving Raila's dying party to its grave
By Barrack Muluka 25 mins ago
How Oburu is driving Raila's dying party to its grave
No arrests yet on brutal act by rogue police in Nandi incidence
By David Odongo 25 mins ago
No arrests yet on brutal act by rogue police in Nandi incidence
Opposition subjected to brutal campaign repression as Museveni declared President
By Ndung’u Gachane 25 mins ago
Opposition subjected to brutal campaign repression as Museveni declared President
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved