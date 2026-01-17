Former Homa Bay County officials arrested in sh348.9M tender irregularities case

Homa Bay County Assembly gates. [James Omoro, Standard]

Former senior officials of the Homa Bay County have been arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over the alleged irregular procurement of contracts worth Sh348.9 million.

In a press statement, EACC Head of Corporate Affairs and Communication Stephen Karuga said the arrests involve former county officials, a former national government official, a contractor and his wife. The arrests relate to alleged irregularities in the procurement of the Homa Bay County Assembly office block.