Police probe theft of computers in DCI, ODPP offices

Police are investigating an incident in which two desktop computers were stolen from government offices in Mbita Town. [James Omoro, Standard]

Police are investigating an incident in which two desktop computers were stolen from government offices in Mbita Town.

The desktop computers were stolen from the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) at Mbita Police Station and the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP).

In the Monday night incident, unknown people broke into the offices and made off with two computer monitors and one CPU.

The theft was discovered after a DCI officer reported that their office was broken into. A few minutes later, an officer from the ODPP also recorded a statement with the same complaint.

The officer reported that the unknown people broke two doors in their offices and stole items.

Mbita Sub-county Police Commander Nathan Sanya said investigations are going on to reveal the people who were behind the incidents.

“We are probing this matter to find out if it was an inside job or not. The people who were involved will suffer punitive legal measures,” Sanya said.

However, he said there was no crucial data lost as a result of the theft.

“Our audit has revealed that the equipment stolen from the ODDP was new and was not yet in use. There were neither crucial data nor crucial documents lost in the incident,” Sanya said.