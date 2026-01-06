Auxiliary bishop for Kisumu Catholic archdiocese to be ordained in February

Rev Fr Vincent Ouma Odundo. [Courtesy]

Auxiliary bishop for Kisumu catholic Diocese Father Vincent Ouma Odundo, who was appointed by Pope Leo XIV in December, 2025, will be ordained on February 27, 2026.

The announcement was made by Archbishop Maurice Muhatia through a communication to all the parishes in the Archdiocese of Kisumu.

In his communication and official invitation to Christians, Archbishop Muhatia noted that the episcopal ordination of the auxiliary bishop will happen in Kisumu at Tumsifu centre.

“The principal celebrant will be most reverend Huberertus Matheus Maria Van Megan, apostolic nuncio to Kenya. The Eucharistic celebration is scheduled on Friday, 27th February 2026. We pray for him as he prepares for this ordination. God is faithful for giving us clergy to serve him,” said Archbishop Muhatia.

An auxiliary bishop is an assistant bishop who assists the diocesan bishop in governance and pastoral care of a diocese or an Archdiocese.

An auxiliary bishop is appointed by the pope, and they hold full sacramental authority of a bishop; they do not automatically succeed the diocesan bishop.

Until his elevation, Father Odundo served as the Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Kisumu. He was also in pastoral charge of St. James the Apostle parish, Magadi, Kisumu.

Father Odundo was ordained a priest on February 20, 2008, for the Archdiocese of Kisumu.

He served as a priest at St.Theresa’s Cathedral in Kisumu between 2008 and 2009 before moving to St.Augustine Parish, Nyamonye, from 2009 to 2012, where he served as an administrator.

He later served as a parish priest for Holy Cross Parish, Siaya, from 2012 to 2013.

Father Odundo also went to Rome, where he pursued advanced canonical studies, earning a licentiate in canon law from the Pontifical Urbaniana University and a doctorate in canon law from the Pontifical Lateran University.

When he returned, he served as an administrator of St. Andrew parish Bondo from 2018 to 2019 and later as a judicial vicar of the Archdiocese of Kisumu from2019 to 2023 before being named vicar general of the Archdiocese.

Father Odundo had also been appointed chancellor and judicial vicar of the Archdiocese of Kisumu between the periods of 2019 and 2023.

According to Christians, the appointment of Father Odundo as an auxiliary bishop marks a significant moment for the Archdiocese of Kisumu, drawing on his extensive pastoral experience, canonical expertise, and long-standing service to the local church.