×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Reintegration kicks off for girls who fled FGM

By Anne Atieno | Jan. 3, 2026

Goseso Woman Network charlady Susan Matinde addresses 69 girls who fled FGM, before their reunion with parents, on January 13, 2023. [File, Standard]

Gender activists in Migori have begun the process of reintegrating more than 120 girls who escaped female genital mutilation (FGM) ahead of the school reopening.

The Bwirege clan, one of the four Kuria communities in Migori, conducted cross-border circumcision of girls from November 2025, prompting many to flee their homes to avoid the cut.

Around 120 girls sought refuge at Komotobo Maranatha Mission in Kuria East Sub-County over the past two months after being rejected by their families. Activists said the girls would remain safe at the shelter until January 5, when schools reopen, confident that the circumcision period will have ended.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“Most of these girls have been rejected by their families. With schools set to reopen next week, we have begun counselling to ensure they return to their families and continue with their education,” said Benter Odhiambo, coordinator at Micontrap Kenya.

Speaking at the facility, she oversaw the donation of food and toiletries to the girls, followed by bonding and counselling sessions to celebrate the festive season.

Odhiambo added that activists in the region are committed to achieving full educational transition for the girls, a challenge that often arises immediately after circumcision.

“Once girls are circumcised, they are considered mature and ready for marriage or sexual activity, which often results in fewer reporting back to school,” she explained.

By the beginning of last week, counsellors had already begun engaging parents and guardians of the girls at the rescue centre to facilitate their return to school.

Denis Marwa, the centre manager, said that since 2007, the facility has provided shelter for girls fleeing FGM, as the region lacked a government-owned rescue centre. He added that some girls have come from as far as Tanzania.

“We have girls whose parents were arrested and are undergoing legal proceedings, while others have been openly rejected by their families, which could affect their education,” Mr Marwa said.

He explained that the centre trains the girls in life skills and connects them with role models — other girls who fled FGM and are now married, in professional careers, or still in school — to provide encouragement.

“We will have to release the girls back to their families eventually, as schools are reopening. We have created a team of elders, church leaders, and family members to ensure they are reintegrated safely,” he said.

Colleta Bwahi, CEO of Micontrap Kenya, said the organisation would collect data from schools and local authorities to monitor the girls’ transition back into education.

The trio called on the government to establish a dedicated rescue centre to provide a longer-term, safer environment for girls fleeing FGM.

They noted that for over two decades, activists’ calls for such a centre have gone unanswered by the government and elected leaders. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Female Genital Mutilation Komotobo Maranatha Mission Kuria Communities Micontrap Kenya
.

Latest Stories

Mali beat Tunisia on penalties to reach Cup of Nations quarter-finals
Mali beat Tunisia on penalties to reach Cup of Nations quarter-finals
Football
By AFP
1 hr ago
Kenyans should firmly reject Mudavadi's referendum push
Barrack Muluka
By Barrack Muluka
2 hrs ago
Why Mt Kenya must resist attempts to divide it into East and West
Opinion
By Gitobu Imanyara
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Powerful yet powerless: Mulembe revolt tests Mudavadi, Wetang'ula grip on Western
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Powerful yet powerless: Mulembe revolt tests Mudavadi, Wetang'ula grip on Western
How Grade 10 placement went wrong, leaving thousands stranded
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
How Grade 10 placement went wrong, leaving thousands stranded
The many unanswered questions surrounding collapsed building
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
The many unanswered questions surrounding collapsed building
Poisoned chalice: ODM rushes to drink from Ruto's 'golden cup'
By Barrack Muluka 2 hrs ago
Poisoned chalice: ODM rushes to drink from Ruto's 'golden cup'
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved