The Standard

ODPP moves to restore public confidence, strengthen justice system operations

By Anne Atieno | Dec. 11, 2025
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Igonga addresses members of the press on injuries and deaths during protests and cases highlighted on police brutality. [FILE,Standard]

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has renewed efforts to streamline operations, enhance coordination, and rebuild public confidence in the justice system.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga, who visited Migori County for a consultative meeting with key stakeholders in the justice and security sector, said the ODPP is committed to strengthening partnerships and improving service delivery.

“Collaboration across institutions remains solid and productive,” Mr. Ingonga said.

He dismissed claims of political interference, emphasising that the ODPP operates independently as mandated by the Constitution.

“The Constitution is very clear; the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions does not take direction or authority from the political class,” he stated, adding that political pressure does not influence prosecution decisions.

Mr. Ingonga reiterated that all citizens are equal before the law, regardless of their status or position.

He assured Kenyans that the ODPP—established under the Constitution—is responsible for instituting and undertaking the prosecution of criminal cases while ensuring accountability and safeguarding human rights.

The DPP said his visit to Migori was part of a broader effort to raise public awareness and help citizens better understand how the justice system functions.
He also held meetings with officials from the Migori County Government, the National Police Service, and local administrators, noting that such engagements help identify challenges facing the ODPP.

The office is currently touring the Nyanza region to assess progress within the local justice system. So far, the DPP has visited Siaya, Kisumu, Nyamira, Kisii and Migori counties.

“Our goal is to connect with the people of Migori, understand how they are working, and identify areas where we can improve,” Ingonga said.

He also addressed the issue of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), affirming that the ODPP will act firmly on any such cases reported to the office.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

