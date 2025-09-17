DPP given 30 days to supply evidence in Barchok graft case

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok is facing seven criminal counts, including conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition, and use of proceeds of crime amounting to Sh2 million. [File, Standard]

The Anti-Corruption Court has directed Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga to provide documentary evidence in the graft case against Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok within 30 days.

Trial Magistrate Celesa Okore on Wednesday issued the directive after the DPP, through his Senior Assistant DPP Vincent Monda and assisted by Mercy Gateru, Alex Akula, and Delroy Mwasaru, informed the court that the evidence against Governor Barchok was voluminous and required more time to compile.

“We are requesting 30 days to furnish the defence with all relevant exhibits and documentary evidence,” the prosecution team told the court.

Governor Barchok’s defence lawyers, Edward Oonge and Isa Masur, did not oppose the request for additional time but pressed the court to direct the DPP to supply the material in print form.

“We ask that the documents be supplied in hard copy rather than soft copy,” the defence submitted.

In her ruling, Magistrate Okore allowed the prosecution’s request but directed that the evidence be filed within 30 days.

She further set the matter for a virtual mention on October 28, 2025, to confirm compliance with a pretrial hearing

Governor Barchok is facing seven criminal counts, including conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition, and use of proceeds of crime amounting to Sh2 million.

According to the charge sheet, between November 14, 2019, and March 10, 2021, the governor allegedly unlawfully acquired an indirect private interest amounting to Sh2 million from contracts irregularly awarded by the County Government of Bomet to Chemasus Construction Limited.

The contested tenders include Tender No. CG/KRB/006/2019-2020, which involved the route maintenance of the Kimenderit–Kotoibek–Olbutyo Bridge Road, and Tender No. CG/DRPWT/004/2018/2019, which related to the hire of a grader.

Prosecution alleges that on March 10, 2021, Sh2 million was transferred from Chemasus Construction Limited’s Equity Bank account to Barchok’s account.

“The governor had reason to believe the money constituted proceeds of crime, having been irregularly obtained through county contracts,” the prosecution submitted.

Barchok also faces four counts of money laundering.

He is accused of transacting Sh300,000, Sh314,000, Sh100,000, and Sh750,000 from his Equity account between March 15 and March 29, 2021, allegedly to disguise the source of the illicit funds.

The governor is charged alongside Evans Kipkoech Korir, a director of Chemasus Construction Limited, as well as the company itself.

The state alleges the three “entered into an arrangement to conceal the source of Sh2 million” through a transfer from the contractor’s account to Barchok’s Equity Bank account.

Barchok, Korir, and Chemasus Construction Limited have since pleaded not guilty to all charges and are out on Sh5 million cash bail each.