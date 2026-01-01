Clergy lead faithful into 2026 with prayers

PAG Kenya General Superintendent Rev. Kenneth Adiara. [Brian Kisanji, Standard]

Church leaders across continents have renewed their call for compassion, unity and moral renewal.

Speaking durign the crossover prayers to usher in New Year, clergy urged the faithful to step into the New Year with hope, faith and a deeper commitment to serving others.

A few hours before midnight in Europe in the Vatican City, Pope Leo XIV marked the close of 2025 with his final general audience of the year at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican.

Quoting the late Pope Francis, the pontiff led the faithful in traditional prayer and reflected on a year that was both historic and challenging for the global Catholic Church.

Presiding over New Year’s Eve vespers at St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Leo gave thanks for the 2025 Holy Year, a once-every-quarter-century Jubilee that drew millions of pilgrims to Rome.

“I am grateful to God for the gift of the Jubilee, which has been a powerful sign of his plan of hope for humanity and for the world,” the Pope said before the recitation of the Te Deum, the traditional hymn of thanksgiving.

The Jubilee, inaugurated by Pope Francis on December 24, 2024, will officially close on January 6, 2026, during the Epiphany celebration.

Pope Leo thanked the city of Rome and the thousands of volunteers who ensured smooth movement of pilgrims through St. Peter’s Basilica and its Holy Door. He reiterated Pope

Francis’ wish that Rome become “a more welcoming place,” especially for the vulnerable.

“What can we wish for Rome? That it may be worthy of its little ones — of children, of lonely and fragile elderly people, of families who struggle to get by, and of men and women

who have come from afar hoping for a dignified life,” Pope Leo said, in the presence of Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri and other dignitaries.

The year 2025 was momentous for the Catholic Church, marked by the death of Pope Francis in April and the election of Pope Leo XIV, the first pope from the United States.

Vatican statistics released this week showed that 3.2 million people participated in Vatican liturgies and Jubilee events in 2025, with numbers surging after Pope Leo’s election in May.

In Kenya, church leaders echoed similar themes of gratitude, faith and renewal. The Pentecostal Assemblies of God (PAG) Kenya called on believers to embrace spiritual renewal as the country ushered in 2026.

In a New Year message, PAG Kenya General Superintendent Rev. Kenneth Adiara thanked God for peace and unity despite challenges.

“As we gradually step into a new dawn of 2026, we do not only celebrate God’s goodness and sovereignty but also reflect on His unwavering faithfulness,” Rev. Adiara said.

Quoting Isaiah 40:31, he encouraged Christians to remain steadfast, announcing the church’s 2026 theme as “Mounting Up!” — a call to spiritual growth and renewed passion for service.

Friends Church (Quakers) Kenya National Presiding Clerk Stephen Magwilu called on Kenyans to usher in the New Year rooted in prayer, discernment and faith, allowing Christ’s guidance to shape their lives and leadership.

Magwilu urged believers to remain attentive to the Inward Light of Christ, saying it should direct their paths in all they do.

“We reaffirm our commitment to the Friends’ testimonies of peace, integrity, simplicity, equality and community, and will continue to stand as a faithful witness for peace, justice and reconciliation,” Magwilu noted.

He described the New Year as a call to deeper faithfulness and obedience to God’s leading. “May we take time to listen for the still, small voice of God and respond in obedience,” he said.

Magwilu urged leaders to serve with compassion and encouraged Friends to walk together in unity, mutual care and service to society. ACK Arch. Rev. Jackson Ole Sapit launching the clergy lounge on new year at the Church All Saints Cathedral Nairobi on Jan 1, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Anglican Church of Kenya Arch. Jackson Ole Sapit while leading a mass on New Year said,

“The blessing of the new year brings joy, hope, and aspiration into our hearts. The Lord has indeed been faithful to His people and promises to accompany us in the days ahead,” he said.

"We seek your inner peace in this new year, we committ our nation in your hands that Lord that you will touch the hearts of our leaders and those who are managing our public affairs and show them your way and how to do things your way and rightly."

At All Saints Cathedral and Holy Family Basilica in Nairobi, Father Michael Ndichu preached on compassion and patience.

“You have to ask and listen and ask yourself where God is calling you to love more sincerely. Compassion is a choice which is renewed daily. We don’t know what the new year holds, but we know who will guide us in the new year,” he said, adding that true prosperity lies not in power or status but in availability to others.

In Kayole, Community Baptist Church Senior Pastor Benard Obuya told worshippers during a crossover service that the church was “looking forward to a greater 2026,” while committing to pray for peace as the 2027 elections approach.

“We ask politicians to focus on issue-based politics instead of empty rhetoric that only seeks to polarise the country,” he said.

Methodist Church in Kenya Presiding Bishop Dr. John Maromba prayed for renewed faith and peace.

“May the lord renew our faith, grant us peace, and guide us in his divine purpose. May God's grace and favour rest upon youz your family and our nation,” he said.

The Legion Maria of African Church Mission Episcopal Conference, through Sec. General Bishop Wycliffe Nyaperah, issued a strong call for peace, family values and moral renewal.

While acknowledging the joy of the season, the message from the conference highlighs serious challenges facing families today, including economic hardship, domestic violence, child neglect, and abuse. The Legion Maria of African Church Mission Sec Gen Episcopal Conference Bishop Wycliffe Nyaperah (Centre) after new year service on Jan 1, 2026. [Mike Kihaki, Standard]

The bishops urged protection of families and children, reaffirming that “the peace of Christ must reign in homes and societies.”

The Bishops further affirms the role of government and the rule of law in safeguarding family life. Referencing the Constitution of Kenya, the Marriage Act (2014), and the

Children Act (2022), expressing support for laws that define marriage as a union between a man and a woman, protect children, and uphold moral and biblical values. The

bishops’ cautions strongly against any form of harm, exploitation, or abuse of children.

The men of cloth also called upon the Church, the State, and all citizens to work together to protect family life, promote peace, reconciliation, and hope, and to build communities founded on justice and love.