Owalo warns against kingship talk in Luo Nyanza

Deputy Chief of Staff in the office of the president Eliud Owalo inspecting the progress of Dhogoye bridge in Bondo, Siaya County.

[Isaiah Gwengi,Standard]

Politicians in Luo Nyanza have been cautioned against engaging in debates on political kingpinship following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in October.

Deputy Chief of Staff in the Office of the President, Eliud Owalo, termed the discussions retrogressive and baseless, arguing that they detract from the region’s development priorities.

Speaking in Kisumu County during an inspection and verification tour of national government projects, Owalo urged leaders to focus on service delivery rather than jostling for community supremacy.

“You cannot be a political kingpin by disregarding the problems facing the people,” said Owalo.

He warned politicians against being preoccupied with succession politics, insisting that such conversations do not address the real needs of citizens.

Owalo challenged leaders to champion development-oriented initiatives and called on voters to prioritize individuals with a proven track record.

“The focus and mindset of our people from this region must also change by electing people who have tangible development track records and the interests of the people at heart,” he said.

He further called for a paradigm shift ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“We’ve had first and second liberations. We are looking forward to a third liberation that will be about economic development. This is where the interest of the people is,” he added.

He made the comments at a time when a number of leaders have gone into full-throttle campaign mode to rally the region to support them as the next kingpin.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, for instance, who is hopeful of inheriting Raila's throne, recently pitched a tent in Kisumu and Siaya to rally residents to support him.