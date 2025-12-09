×
Government threatens to blacklist contractors for delayed projects

By Anne Atieno | Dec. 9, 2025

Deputy Chief of Staff Eliud Owalo says most contractors were taking up more jobs than they could execute. [File, Standard]

The government has put contractors on notice over failure to complete projects within the stipulated time.

‎The Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Delivery and Government Efficiency in the Executive Office of the President, Eliud Owalo said they will recommend that any contractor who deliberately fails to complete a project after being paid be blacklisted and barred from participating in government tenders in the future.

‎"We should not be pushing contractors to meet their deadlines. They should strive to be ahead of schedule," Owalo said.

‎He observed that capacity was inadequate on the side of most contractors.

‎Owalo said they were witnessing a situation where most contractors were taking up more jobs than they could execute.

‎"They use different companies and bid for different jobs, undercutting competition in the procurement process by way of price. But once awarded those contracts, execution becomes a problem," he said.

‎Speaking at Migori Stadium after inspecting various projects in the county, he urged contractors to only take jobs they can implement within the stipulated timelines.

‎Owalo advised contractors to identify their thematic areas of competency to avoid having problems in the implementation of government projects.

‎‎"You can't be a jack of all trades. We don't care the process you went through to get those projects and the people you know. Our concern is your technical capacity not political capacity," the Deputy Chief of Staff warned.

‎He warned contractors that they would face action regardless of their connection in the government or the political class.

‎"It is not going to happen!" he cautioned.

‎‎Owalo assured that the government would meet its end of the bargain, and hence contractors must implement projects to the logical conclusion.

‎Furthermore, he asked politicians to keep out of the implementation of government projects.

‎"They should not meddle in the implementation of government projects," Owalo said.

‎He revealed that they were witnessing a situation where politicians were interfering with the implementation of projects.

‎Owalo urged all government implementing agencies not to act at the whims of politicians but to ensure all projects were completed within the stipulated guidelines, irrespective of who the contractor was.

‎He inspected the construction of the Ngege-Mapera road (Suna East), Kegonga Level Four Hospital (Kuria East), Mabera Housing project (Kuria West), Migori County Stadium (Suna East), Uriri Level Three Hospital and Nyakuru-Oboke road in Rongo Sub-County among others. 

.

.

.

