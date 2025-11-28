Boyd Were Wins Kasipul Parliamentary Seat

Boyd Ong’ondo Were of the ODM party is the MP-elect for Kasipul Constituency.[Courtesy]

Boyd, the son of former Kasipul MP Ong’ondo Were, has become the winner in the parliamentary by-election that attracted ten candidates.

In the results declared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Returning Officer for the constituency, Rebecca Abwaku, Were won the race with 16,819 votes.

He was followed by independent candidate Philip Nashon Aroko, who garnered 8,476 votes.

Omondi Collins Okeyo of the Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) took the third position with 4,796 votes.

Robert Money Bior, an independent candidate, followed with 519 votes.

Abok Isaac Kiche of Kenya Moja Movement (KMM) got 201 votes. The sixth position was taken by Oyoo Ishmael Omondi of the National Liberal Party (NLP) with 98 votes.

Okello Jesse Samson Owen of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) took the seventh position with 85 votes. Kotiende Sam Rateng Okoth of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was eighth with 72 votes.

Independent candidate Ouma Jeazmen Linda Aoko got 26 votes.

Ouma Robert Ouko of the Labour Party of Kenya (LPK) came last in the election with only 17 votes.

“The election was conducted in a credible manner. I therefore declare Were as the MP-elect,” Abwaku said.

Soon after his election, Were, who is 27 years old, promised to serve all the people of Kasipul regardless of their differences which occurred prior to the election.

“The people of Kasipul have done their part by electing me their MP. I am going to serve all of them regardless of the positions they took during campaigns,” Were said.

He also welcomed his opponents to forget their political differences and join him in serving the people of Kasipul.

“I call on all my opponents to join me in serving the people of Kasipul. I thank my ODM party leadership for the support they have accorded me,” Were said.

ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga challenged Were to demonstrate his ability to serve the people of Kasipul and end the violence which had tainted the reputation of the constituency.

“I congratulate our MP-elect for putting many efforts to win this seat. I challenge him to end this culture of violence during elections,” Wanga said.

Wanga said the victory demonstrated that the ODM party is still strong despite the death of former party leader Raila Odinga.

“There are people who thought ODM vigour went with the death of our leader Raila. But the victory we have acquired shows that ODM is still the strongest party in Kenya,” Wanga said.

Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo said Boyd’s election showed that people have confidence in the leadership of young people.

“I thank the people of Kasipul for demonstrating to us that young people can represent them in parliament. This is very encouraging and should be embraced in other parts of the country,” Dr Gogo said.