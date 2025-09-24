Boyd Were clinches ODM ticket in Kasipul by-election

The winner of ODM party primaries Boyd Were (in white long sleeves shirt). [James Omoro, Standard].

Boyd Were, son of former Kasipul MP Ong’ondo Were, has won the ODM party primaries for the Kasipul parliamentary seat.

Were was declared the winner by Returning Officer Felix Ngala at the tallying centre located at the Homa Bay County Government headquarters in Rachuonyo South Sub-county.

He garnered 18,210 votes, trouncing his closest rival Newton Ogada who managed 3,037 votes. Daniel Okindo Majiwa came third with 621 votes, followed by Dr. Adel Ottoman with 463 votes, while George Otieno secured 396 votes.

Speaking after his victory, Were promised to serve the people of Kasipul with diligence.

“I thank the people of Kasipul for voting for me. I am very joyous about winning this election,” he said.

Despite his defeat, Dr. Ottoman pledged to rally behind Were in the by-election.

“I will compete against Were in 2027, but I am going to support him in this by-election,” he said.