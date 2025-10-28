×
Police launch investigation after beheaded body found in Muhoroni

By Rodgers Otiso | Oct. 28, 2025
[iStock]

Police in Kisumu have launched investigations into the gruesome murder of a man whose decapitated body of a tractor was discovered near his rented home at Keiyo Village in Muhoroni.

Patrick Okello Amemo, 41, was found beheaded in what officers have described as one of the most shocking incidents to occur in the area in recent months.

According to a police report filed at Koru Police Station under OB No. 02/28/10/2025, the chilling discovery was first made at around 6:40 a.m. by Wickliff Okoncho, a boda boda rider and security agent. Okoncho reported seeing a human head lying in the middle of the road at Kona Mbaya along the Achego–Muhoroni road.

Officers from Achego Patrol Base were immediately dispatched to the scene, where they confirmed the presence of a human head placed inside a paper bag and dumped in the middle of the road. The disturbing sight quickly drew dozens of shocked residents, prompting police to cordon off the area to preserve the scene.

While processing the scene, another report was received indicating that a headless body had been found lying a few metres from a rented house within Keiyo Village, Songor Sub-location, Tamu Location.

Police officers who visited the second scene confirmed that the body belonged to Patrick Okello Amemo, a tractor driver originally from Mawego Village in Homa Bay County.

According to the report, the body was found with both the head and genitals severed, and investigators believe the killing occurred hours before dawn.

“The body was found lying near his home with both the head and genitals severed. It appears the body was dumped shortly before dawn,” read part of the police report.

Confirming the incident, Muhoroni Sub-County Police Commander Fredrick Ombaka termed the killing as disturbing and barbaric, saying detectives had launched a full-scale investigation to establish the motive and identify those behind the crime.

“It is a brutal and shocking murder. We have recovered both the head and the body, and our detectives are already pursuing crucial leads to establish what happened and who was involved,” said Ombaka.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Chemelil and Station Police (STAPOL) Muhoroni documented the scene before moving the body to Odhoo Morgue for post-mortem examination.

No arrests had been made by the time of reporting, and the motive behind the gruesome killing remains unknown. The case is currently under investigation by DCI Muhoroni, with police appealing to members of the public to share any information that could help solve the murder.

.

.

